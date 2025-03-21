Allen Slovick gives update on mystery woman shown at MAFS reunion

It’s been about a year, give or take, since the Married at First Sight Season 18 reunion was filmed, and a lot has changed since then.

That’s the case for Allen Slovick, who shared an update at the reunion, revealing he was in a relationship after his split from Madison Myers.

The show shared photos of an African-American woman whose face was disguised in a photo with Allen.

However, in a new update, the 35-year-old recently revealed he and that woman are no longer together.

The MAFS alum has already moved on with someone new, the mystery woman he teased during a date night in February.

Monsters and Critics re-shared the Instagram Story, which showed someone’s stiletto-clad feet on Allen’s leg under the table.

He had one hand on the heel of her shoe and added a big red heart to the photo but never showed her face in the snap.

Allen says the woman shown on the MAFS reunion is his ex

Allen shared an update about his love life when he filmed the Season 18 reunion, but things have changed.

Things have already ended between Allen and the woman featured in a past episode.

The image showed a woman wearing braids with her arm wrapped around Allen while at an outdoor event.

However, Allen noted on Instagram, “They showed an ex. I’ll be going public with my love probably next week!”

Photos of Allen Slovick’s ex and his current girlfriend. Pic credit: @mafsfan/Instagram

Allen had a ‘hell of a time’ at the reunion

The Season 18 groom is probably the fan favorite this season after what he went through on the show.

He was betrayed not only by his wife, Madison Myers but also by his close friend, David Trimble, to whom he had confided about his rocky marriage.

The new couple has been loving their new life, having begun to live together since filming the show.

However, they are still getting a lot of hate over the cheating scandal and how they have treated Allen throughout the messy situation.

Thankfully, Allen has since moved on and even wished them well at the reunion.

He recently posted a carousel of photos from the event, even including David and Michelle in the mix.

“MAFS season 18 Reunion… end of a hell of a time,” he captioned the post.

“Luckily, I made some solid friends along the way and got to experience a once-in-a-lifetime thing,” he added.

Married at First Sight airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.