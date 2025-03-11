MAFS reunion teaser: Allen Slovick faces off with David Trimble

The highly anticipated Married at First Sight reunion is finally here and not surprisingly, David Trible and Madison Myers are in the hot seat.

A teaser for the first of the two-part event features the cheating couple on stage clad in matching green outfits, proving they are still together.

Meanwhile, jilted groom Allen Slovick finally has his moment to call out the duo for their betrayal.

Not only does he have questions for his then-wife Madison, but more so for his once close friend David.

The duo would hang out outside of filming and discuss their marriages, which made the couple’s affair more hurtful.

Meanwhile, after declaring their feelings for each other, David and Madison have paraded their new romance around their exes and the MAFS cast.

Their lack of remorse about cheating on their spouses is the main reason the couple has garnered harsh backlash from viewers.

Allen Slovick confronts David Trimble in the MAFS reunion teaser

A sneak peek of the MAFS reunion shows the entire cast on stage witnessing a conversation between David and Allen.

“At what point was it, I’m going to reach out to my friend‘s wife?” questions Allen.

“It was… when we moved back to Chicago, a couple of weeks in and after the gym: it was just the conversations that we were having,” explains David.

Allen notes that during those times, he and David were also hanging out and admits to being hurt that the 36-year-old didn’t fess up then.

“I think that was one of the biggest things that hurt,” admits Allen.

As the camera pans to Madison and then David, Allen adds, “Yeah, my friend and my friend kind of f**ked me.”

MAFS viewers blast David for lying

Kinetic Content posted the teaser online and MAFS viewers are already chiming in.

“It’s been a year, David! 🥱This dude is still stuttering out a lie. You’ve had whole year and you can’t even be honest. I can’t stand Madison’s face 🗑️🚮,” wrote a commenter.

“David can’t even lie good! I mean, just stand on business and tell the truth already,” added someone else.

One MAFS fan said, “David is pure f-boy material and Madison has insecure written all over her. Match made in the pits of hell.”

Another added, “Allen is not the one that looks like a fool; Madison and David both look like a piece of 💩.”

Someone else said, “Allen is the only victim here! And btw, he called it Madison is TRANSACTIONAL!! 😂.”

Pic credit: @kineticcontent/Instagram

Are you Team David or Team Allen? Sound off in the comments below.

Married at First Sight airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.