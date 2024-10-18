Alexis Bellino continues to deny involvement in suing Shannon Beador despite proof

Alexis Bellino is doubling down on claims that she had any involvement in the two lawsuits against Shannon Beador, despite being dubbed a liar by viewers.

Shannon had proofs, receipts, and timelines on Episode 14 of The Real Housewives of Orange County, and now it is Alexis’ turn to explain herself.

Shannon showed text messages she received from Alexis six years ago as proof that she was involved despite her constant denial.

The text stated that Alexis and her then-husband Jim Bellino planned to sue Shannon and Tamra for defamation.

However, evidence or not, Alexis will not own up to having any part in either that lawsuit or the one filed by her current fiance John Janssen.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Alexis recently explained why she sent the text to Shannon and reasoned that you won’t find her name on court documents despite the messages.

RHOC’s Alexis Bellino denies involvement in lawsuit against Shannon Beador

Alexis Bellino shared her side of the story after Shannon dropped the receipts on the show proving that she texted her about the defamation lawsuit.

During her stop at Bravo HQ, the 47-year-old explained how she happened to send Shannon the infamous text.

“My ex calls me and he’s super upset and he’s just like ‘Will you send them a text and just tell him that my attorney is going to reach out and just let him know,'” she explained.”

Alexis said she told Jim she disagreed with the lawsuit and wanted nothing to do with it.

“He asked me to send some more text or something. I’m like ‘I’m out. I’m not a part of this,'” she added.

To emphasize her point, Alexis reasoned, “There’s no court document that you will ever find my name on.”

Shannon and Tamra Judge differ on lawsuit claims against Alexis

Tamra Judge has been on the Alexis bandwagon all season long and has continued to defend her even after Shannon shared the dated texts.

“Alexis really wasn’t involved in it,” affirmed Tamra. ‘It was her ex-husband who filed it, her name was not on it, there was nothing.”

However, given Shannon’s hostile relationship with Alexis, it’s unsurprising that she’s of a much different mindset.

“Alex denies that she was involved at all, but she did send a cease and desist-type letter to me, and I have it,” Shannon retorted.

Interestingly, Alexis is now having to explain her involvement in a second lawsuit against her castmate, this time it’s her fiance Johnny J at the helm.

The blonde beauty claimed she didn’t want John to sue Shannon and even told him to settle when she offered to repay a portion of the alleged $75,000 loan.

“I hate to say it, but I did tell him to settle when she offered “45,000,” confessed Alexis. “He’s like ‘That’s not enough, she owes me 75.'”

Check out Alexis’s explanation below.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.