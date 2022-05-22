Alaskan Bush People’s Bam Bam Brown in fatal car accident in Washington

Gabe and Bam Bam Brown on Alaskan Bush People. Pic credit: Discovery

Alaskan Bush People star Joshua “Bam Bam” Brown was involved in a car accident that has left one woman dead.

Joshua was also hospitalized following the accident.

Bam Bam Brown in fatal car accident

The U.S. Sun reports that Joshua Brown, who fans know as the beloved Bam Bam, was involved in a car accident that reportedly left one woman dead.

The accident happened on Friday when Joshua, 37, was driving his GMC northbound on the SR 97 freeway. A black Chevrolet Camaro going southbound collided with Joshua’s vehicle in a head-on collision. A 24-year-old woman in the passenger seat of the Camero died in the accident.

The police told The Sun that “Joshua was not at fault for the crash.”

According to the police, the driver of the Camero lost control, crossed lanes, and moved into the lane that Joshua was driving. Local news outlet iFiberOne reported that the Camero came to rest in the centerline.

The police also said that Joshua tried to swerve to miss the oncoming car and ended up in a ditch. Joshua was not able to completely get out of the way and the cars struck corners.

Joshua was taken to Mid Valley Hospital. He was reportedly treated for minor injuries and has since been released. The driver of the Camero was taken to Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee while her passenger died.

Joshua Brown adjusting to life without his dad

Joshua Brown, along with his mother Ami and his siblings, are still adjusting to life without their dad.

Billy Brown died in 2021, and his death played out on the most recent season of Alaskan Bush People, as did the fallout with his family as they mourned the loss of their dad.

Since that time, there has been no word on whether or not Alaskan Bush People will return in any form to Discovery. Billy was the man in charge of making the deals, and his widow Ami is in the middle of a lawsuit with a man who claims Billy’s estate owes him money for helping finance the show.

Joshua’s brother Bear Brown was in recent legal trouble, spending a weekend in jail following domestic abuse allegations, although he recently accepted a plea deal and is back with Raiven and their son River.

As for Bam Bam, he has mostly taken up the role his dad played in the family and has been working on the ranch, as well as doting over his nephew Eli. He still lives by his famous motto, “respect the danger.”

Alaskan Bush People is on hiatus.