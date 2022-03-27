Alaskan Bush People’s Bam Bam Brown shares sweet photo with nephew

Bam Bam Brown from Alaskan Bush People. Pic credit: Discovery

If there is one thing that remains constant with Alaskan Bush People, it is the importance of family.

While brother Matt Brown is estranged, the rest of Billy Brown’s children remain close and always seem to be there for each other.

In a recent social media post, Bam Bam Brown showed pride in his nephew Eli and offered fans a sweet picture of the two of them together.

Bam Bam Brown offers sweet pic of nephew Eli

Bam showed off the photo of Eli on Instagram.

Eli just turned three in February, and the photo showed Bam kneeling while Eli pointed to the camera and was saying something to his uncle.

Eli was dressed in a little Santa Claus costume.

Bam captioned the photo, “Always enjoy spending time with this awesome little dude. #respectthedanger #alaskanbushpeople.”

For fans who don’t follow the show, “Respect the danger” is Bam Bam’s personal motto to live by and is also his Instagram account name.

For years, Bam Bam was one of the more reclusive of the Alaskan Bush People siblings, but since his dad Billy’s death, Bam has started to connect more with fans on social media.

Bam Bam Brown even has a TikTok account.

Bam’s updates mainly include moments from his daily life on North Star Ranch. Still, it is a nice change to see more of Bam’s life and personality showing through.

It also seems like being an uncle to the little “dudes” has softened the often grouchy brother up, and he is showing a softer side as he starts to take more of his dad’s role in protecting his family.

Noah Brown also released new photos of Eli

Noah Brown doesn’t post many private photos on social media, but he did share a cute photo of his kids with fans last week.

In the photo, Noah posted, “I really like this one.”

It showed Eli sitting on the couch and watching something while his baby brother Adam, who was born in October 2021.

Bam Brown used social media to honor Billy

Bam Bam Brown also used social media to honor his dad one year after Billy Brown died following a seizure on Feb. 8, 2021.

Bam Bam released a beautiful photo of the cloudy sky on the one-year anniversary of his father’s passing, possibly indicating that his dad is watching down on him and his family.

Alaskan Bush People is on hiatus. There is no word if Discovery has renewed the show for another season.