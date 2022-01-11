Alaskan Bush People’s Bam Bam Brown cuts loose with his new TikTok account

Bam Bam Brown on Alaskan Bush People. Pic credit: Discovery

Fans of Alaskan Bush People hear the most from Bear Brown, with the estranged Matt Brown also vocal on social media.

Even the girls, Rain and Snowbird, are often open with their fans.

However, the one sibling that seemed the quietest was Josh “Bam Bam” Brown. On the show he was often seen working alone, warning his siblings to “respect the danger,” but mostly keeping quiet on the side.

That makes the fact that Bam Bam Brown has joined the TikTok community slightly shocking.

What is even better is that Bam Bam is using the social media platform to bring his fans behind the scenes on the ranch and showing them a bit more of his infectious personality.

Joshua Bam Bam Brown joins TikTok

It should come as no surprise that Bam Bam’s TikTok account is under the screen name Respectthedanger.

In his bio, Bam Bam wrote, “The guy from that reality show Alaskan Bush People. Yes this is the real me.”

It was clear it was him because Bam Bam has been pretty active on TikTok since joining, and the quiet one is now sharing a lot more with Alaskan Bush People fans.

Bam Bam joined TikTok last September, but he has been a lot more active lately and has 41 videos up on the app so far.

He also gets plenty of views from his fans, with videos ranging between 50,000 views and one of his more recent ones hitting over 627,000 views.

That video has Bam Bam front and center on camera talking to the Alaskan Bush People fans.

This video was from December where Bam Bam thanked all his fans for their support and prayers and love. He also thanked people for being “honorary members” of the Wolf Pack. He finished by sending his condolences to anyone who is going through similar losses in their lives.

He then finished with “always respect the danger.”

What are Bam’s TikTok videos about

Most of Bam Bam’s TikTok videos have him taking Alaskan Bush People fans around North Star Ranch.

He films different animals, including Brutus the Texas Longhorn, and often shows fans a glimpse at his day working on the ranch.

Bam Bam even uses the trending tracks in his TikTok videos, showing he has a strong grasp of the platform and what can help his posts go viral with a wider audience.

Alaskan Bush People is on hiatus. The show should return sometime in 2022 to Discovery.