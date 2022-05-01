Alaskan Bush People’s Bear Brown accepts plea deal in domestic violence case

Bear Brown on Alaskan Bush People. Pic credit: Discovery

Alaskan Bush People star Bear Brown has resolved his legal issues — by accepting a plea deal following his domestic violence arrest.

Bear was arrested in Washington back on March 11 on charges of domestic violence assault in the fourth degree. According to the police report, he was accused of pushing his alleged victim while trying to get her cell phone.

Bear was also accused of “cussing” and “being crazy” before placing his hands on the alleged victim, holding her down with one hand on her hip and the other on her hand, and leaving her with a scratch on her finger.

After spending the weekend in jail, he was released on his own recognizance.

Bear Brown previously pleaded not guilty

According to The Sun, Bear has now accepted a plea deal and all that remains is for him to reappear in the Washington court on May 12 where the judge will likely accept the plea.

At the time of his arrest, Bear maintained his innocence and he originally pleaded not guilty. It is not clear what the plea deal will mean regarding his punishment for this case.

“Just wanted to say the charges that have recently been filed against me in court are unfounded,” Bear said at the time. “I am certain the facts will reveal the truth.”

Raiven has stood by Bear through the arrest

Bear’s arrest came just months after he tied the knot with wife Raiven Adams. She has stood by her husband through the ordeal, telling fans on social media that they don’t know the truth and have no right to make assumptions.

“Don’t believe everything you read online,” Raiven said in a post. “The most important person in this situation is our son. All I am certain of is we both just want the same freedoms you all have.”

“The right to sort out our personal matters. Also not to be judged on things other people don’t have all the facts for.”

She and Bear have been back together since he got out of jail and they had both shared photos together on social media as the court case drew near.

Raiven recently also requested the courts eliminate a no-contact order against Bear put in place by a judge.

Alaskan Bush People is on hiatus. There are no details on when or if it will return to Discovery.