Alaskan Bush People star Rain Brown and husband Josiah Lorton arrested for first-degree burglary

Alaskan Bush People star Rain Brown and her husband, Josiah Lorton, have been arrested in Washington State.

The couple is currently being held at the Okanogan County Jail on charges of first-degree burglary and first-degree malicious mischief. Rain is also facing charges of second-degree criminal trespass.

Monsters and Critics has independently confirmed that Washington court records show Brown is scheduled to appear in court on April 14.

Rain Brown, whose legal name is Merry Christmas Kathryn Raindrop Brown, has had prior run-ins with the law in recent months.

The arrest adds to the reality TV star’s growing list of personal and legal issues.

Just recently, Rain made headlines for accusing her sister-in-law of identity theft.

Legal troubles mount for Rain Brown

Washington court documents reveal that Rain Brown has faced multiple legal challenges in recent months.

Now, with the new charges, she is set to appear before the Okanogan County Superior Court on April 14. At the time of writing this report, Rain and her husband were listed on the Okanogan County Corrections Center inmate log.

The first-degree burglary charge is a serious felony under Washington state law, typically involving unlawful entry into a building with the intent to commit a crime, often theft.

If convicted, Rain and her husband could face significant jail time.

As of now, authorities have not released details regarding the circumstances of their arrest or the alleged burglary itself.

The couple’s legal representation has also not been confirmed, nor have they responded on social media.

Identity theft allegation adds to family drama

Before her arrest, Rain Brown accused her sister-in-law, Rhain Brown, of identity theft in a heated family dispute.

The claim reportedly stemmed from the similarity in their names, which Rain suggested was part of a deeper betrayal.

However, public records confirm that “Rain” is only a nickname; her full legal name is Merry Christmas Kathryn Raindrop Brown.

This revelation has led to further scrutiny of Rain’s accusations and added fuel to the ongoing tensions within the Brown family.

Fans of Alaskan Bush People have watched the family deal with personal loss and drama over the years, but this arrest may represent one of the most serious challenges Rain has faced in the public eye.

​The Discovery Channel’s reality series Alaskan Bush People has been on an extended hiatus since its last episode aired in December 2022. While the network has not officially canceled the show, there are currently no plans to film future episodes.

The hiatus follows the death of family patriarch Billy Brown in February 2021 and a subsequent $500,000 lawsuit filed against his estate by former business partner Robert Maughon. The legal dispute, involving claims over unpaid earnings from the show’s production company, has also entangled the Discovery Channel.