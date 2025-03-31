Alaskan Bush People’s Rain Brown accuses sister-in-law Rhain of identity theft 

The Alaskan Bush People drama has escalated as Rain Brown publicly accused her sister-in-law, Rhain Brown, of trying to steal her identity.

In a TikTok video, Rain shared a cryptic message while listening to The Devil Went Down to Georgia, implying that Rhain was attempting to impersonate her.

The accusation left fans puzzled, as Rhain, who is married to Rain’s brother Noah, had previously explained that her birth name was Ruth but changed it legally before even meeting Rain.

Tensions within the Brown family have been mounting, especially after Noah filed a restraining order against Rain last year.

The legal battle involved allegations of harassment, threats of violence, and drug use, though the court ultimately denied the request due to insufficient evidence.

With the reality show recently canceled and Noah’s marriage reportedly falling apart, the Brown family appears to be more divided than ever.

Rain Brown’s shocking accusation against Rhain

Rain took to TikTok to share her frustration, suggesting that Rhain was trying to steal her identity. “POV your crazy sister-in-law try’s to steal your identity but there is only one Rain Brown and you’re the real one,” she wrote in a caption.

The video sparked confusion among fans, especially since Rhain had previously addressed speculation about her name change.

“wait, how did she try to steal your identity… what did I miss?” one commenter responded.

Another referenced Rain’s legal name, questioning the identify theft accusation, writing, “I thought you’re name was Merry Christmas Kathryn raindrop brown but nickname is rain.”

She clarified that her college diploma, issued years before she met Noah, already listed her name as Rhain.

The reality star has yet to directly respond to Rain’s accusations, but the situation has fueled speculation about growing tensions between the two.

Noah Brown’s failed restraining order against Rain

In August 2024, Noah sought a restraining order against Rain, citing harassment, alleged death threats, and accusations of drug use.

According to The Sun, he claimed Rain had threatened his life and offered illicit substances to their mother, Ami Brown.

However, the court denied the request due to insufficient details and procedural errors in the filing.

Rain later responded in an Instagram video, strongly denying the allegations and asserting that her brother was lying.

She admitted to using alcohol, marijuana, and nicotine but insisted she had never used hard drugs.

Meanwhile, Noah and Rhain’s marriage has reportedly been struggling, adding to the ongoing turmoil within the Brown family.

While the family appears to have enough drama for another season of Alaskan Bush People, the series has reportedly been canceled after a long hiatus.