Alaskan Bush People ‘canceled’ after 14 seasons amid lawsuit against Billy Brown’s estate

The long-running Discovery Channel reality series Alaskan Bush People has reportedly come to an end after 14 seasons.

The show, which followed the Brown family’s unconventional off-the-grid lifestyle, last aired in 2022.

The reported cancellation comes amid a $500,000 lawsuit filed against the estate of the late family patriarch, Billy Brown, by his former business partner.

The legal dispute, centered around alleged unpaid earnings from Brown’s creative projects, has entangled his widow, Ami Brown, who is fighting to have the claims against her dismissed.

The case has also drawn Discovery into the legal battle, with the network potentially facing being subpoenaed for financial records.

Meanwhile, tensions within the Brown family have also surfaced, further complicating the show’s potential future.

Legal battle over Billy Brown’s estate

In April 2021, just two months after Billy Brown’s passing, Robert Maughon filed a breach of contract lawsuit against Billy’s estate and the family’s business, Alaskan Wilderness Family Productions.

According to The Sun, Maughon claims that he invested $30,000 in two contracts signed in 2009, which entitled him to 10% of the earnings from Billy’s books, TV projects, and other media ventures.

However, he alleges that despite the success of Alaskan Bush People, he was never paid.

Seeking damages of $500,000, court documents claim his lawyers also anticipated subpoenaing Discovery Channel officials to get access to financial documents related to the show.

Ami Brown, as executor of Billy’s estate, has argued that she is not legally responsible for her late husband’s financial obligations.

A settlement conference is set for April 25, 2025, which could determine the outcome of the dispute.

Alaskan Bush People family drama since the series ended

Beyond the legal troubles, internal family tensions may also have contributed to the show’s reported conclusion.

In August 2024, Noah Brown and his wife, Rhain, filed for a protection order against his sister, Rain, alleging harassment.

The request was denied, but the incident hinted at growing discord within the family. Noah and Rhain later announced their separation in early 2025, adding to the turmoil.

While Discovery has yet to officially confirm the cancellation, the network has removed Alaskan Bush People from its list of active properties.

Additionally, no updates on the show have been posted since 2022. However, last year, Bear Brown teased a potential spinoff, Alaskan Bush People Behind The Scenes with Bear Brown.

He has since teased a YouTube series, The Next Generation of Alaskan Bush People, which will document his move back to Alaska. Bear has stated that he needs to raise funds to make the move, encouraging his fans to make donations on social media.