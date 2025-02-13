Alaskan Bush People star Ami Brown hospitalized for severe breathing issues

Ami Brown, the matriarch of the reality television series Alaskan Bush People, was recently hospitalized due to chest pains and potential pneumonia.

Her son, Bear Brown, shared the news on Instagram, expressing concern over her health.

He noted that while a definitive diagnosis was pending, medical professionals had identified low oxygen levels, which they were working to stabilize.

Bear mentioned that his mother experienced discomfort in her chest and rib area, leading doctors to suspect a mild case of pneumonia.

In a second update, Bear explained that her condition had worsened, and a breathing tube was inserted while she was under anesthesia.

Brown was also moved to a bigger city for more medical expertise, and they tried to wake her up to continue treatment.

Ami Brown was previously diagnosed with lung cancer

This health scare is particularly alarming, given Ami’s medical history. In 2017, she was diagnosed with stage 3 lung cancer but achieved remission after extensive treatment.

In 2022, she faced another health concern when doctors discovered two non-cancerous tumors in her ovaries, necessitating ongoing monitoring.

The Brown family has endured significant challenges in recent years. In February 2021, family patriarch Billy Brown passed away after a seizure.

Following his death, Ami became the personal representative of his estate. Shortly after, investor Robert Maughon filed a $500,000 lawsuit against the estate, claiming that Billy had failed to pay him profits from their business agreement.

The Sun reports that Maughon claimed he invested $20,000 in 2009, expecting to receive 10 percent of income from books published by Billy’s company, Alaska Wilderness Family Productions.

Ami has been actively contesting this lawsuit, seeking its dismissal because her late husband cannot defend himself.

Alaskan Bush People remains on hiatus

The family’s reality show, Alaskan Bush People, which airs on the Discovery Channel, has been on hiatus since its 14th season, focusing on the family’s efforts to cope with Billy’s passing.

While the show’s future remains uncertain, the Browns have maintained a strong connection with their audience through social media, providing updates on their lives and endeavors.

Bear Brown has assured fans that he will keep them informed about his mother’s condition and expressed gratitude for their continued support.

Despite these adversities, the Brown siblings, Matt, Bam Bam, Bear, Gabe, Noah, Snowbird, and Rain, have pursued various personal ventures while upholding their family’s distinctive lifestyle.

Bear continues to reside in Alaska with his own family, while his siblings have explored interests ranging from music and crafts to photography. Some have opted for more private lives away from the public eye.

The family’s resilience and unity have been evident as they navigate these challenges, drawing strength from their bond and the support of their dedicated fanbase.