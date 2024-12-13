Alaskan Bush People: Bear Brown teases ‘next generation’ series in Alaska

Bear Brown, star of Discovery Channel’s Alaskan Bush People, has dropped hints about a new YouTube series documenting his family’s ambitious plans to return to Alaska.

The project, which he describes as a “next generation” journey, will chronicle their efforts to reconnect with their Alaskan roots and establish new homes in the wilderness.

In a recent Instagram Story, Bear shared a selfie alongside the caption, “A new adventure starts soon!”

The cryptic teaser left fans speculating about the scope of his upcoming series, which he’s been fundraising for over the past months.

Over 14 seasons of Alaskan Bush People, viewers have watched the family navigate life in the wilderness, from their early days in Hoonah, Alaska, to their eventual settlement in Okanogan County, Washington.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

The show, however, has been off the air since December 4, 2022. While it has not been officially canceled, Brown’s recent announcement suggests the family is moving on from the series.

Bear Brown details what to expect in ‘The Next Generation of Alaskan Bush People’

On his YouTube channel, Bear provided more details in a video featuring his brother Gabe and other members of the Brown family.

Speaking directly to his audience, Bear explained the steps involved in their ambitious move.

“This is the group, the compound wolf pack, getting ready to move back to Alaska. The next step is getting a school bus—a school bus that we will be converting—and then we’ll be headed back to Alaska,” he said.

The video revealed that the Browns plan to convert the school bus into a functional living space for their journey north.

Bear also mentioned that once settled, he and Gabe will spearhead efforts to build their “forever homes.”

While the series appears to focus on Bear and Gabe, he emphasized that all family members are welcome to join in the new chapter of their lives, assuring fans that no one would be left behind.

“Nobody’s leaving anybody behind,” Bear reassured. “Anyone is welcome to come with us, and we’ll definitely come down and visit. We’ll still help out with the mountain, and everyone is excited to be part of this journey.”

Pic credit: @bearbrownthekingofextreme

Bear Brown looks to continue his father’s legacy

This initiative marks a significant pivot for the Brown family, who have endured numerous challenges over the past few years.

Following the passing of family patriarch Billy Brown in 2021, the Browns have worked to redefine their lives while staying connected to the rugged, self-sufficient lifestyle their show depicted.

The YouTube series promises a mix of heartfelt moments, adventurous challenges, and behind-the-scenes insights into the Browns’ efforts to carve out a new chapter in their Alaskan journey.

Bear’s announcement comes as the Brown family continues to embrace digital platforms to connect with their audience.

The upcoming series, which remains unnamed, is expected to combine the Browns’ signature survivalist spirit with a modern twist, offering viewers a fresh perspective on life in the Alaskan wilderness.

Alaskan Bush People is currently on hiatus on Discovery.