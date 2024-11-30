Alaskan Bush People’s Bear Brown announces his return to Alaska and what to expect

Bear Brown, a prominent figure from Discovery Channel’s Alaskan Bush People, has announced plans to return to Alaska with his family.

This decision comes after a hiatus from the series and the recent birth of his third child, Everest, with wife Raiven Brown.

The reality series, which chronicles the Brown family’s off-grid lifestyle, last aired new episodes in December 2022.

Following the season’s conclusion, Bear expressed intentions to move back to Alaska.

However, these plans were postponed due to Raiven’s pregnancy complications, leading the family to relocate to Texas for medical support.

With Everest’s birth and the family’s return to Washington, Bear is eager to proceed with the Alaskan move.

Bear Brown reveals plans for Alaska return

In a recent TikTok video, he shared that his brother Gabe and his family would join them on this venture.

The plan involves acquiring and renovating an old school bus into a mobile home to facilitate their journey.

Bear mentioned in a follow-up TikTok that funding this project through the sale of comics and t-shirts, indicating a self-financed endeavor rather than a network-sponsored production.

This approach suggests that the move may not be featured in a new season of Alaskan Bush People.

Instead, Bear might document the experience independently, potentially sharing content on platforms like YouTube. This method aligns with the family’s history of self-reliance, reminiscent of their parents’ past undertakings.

Will Alaskan Bush People return?

The future of Alaskan Bush People remains uncertain. As of November 2024, Discovery Channel has not confirmed a 15th season.

The series has faced challenges, including the 2021 death of patriarch Billy Brown and a wildfire that destroyed the family’s Washington home. These events have left fans questioning the show’s continuation.

During the hiatus, Bear has engaged with fans through social media, providing updates on family life and personal projects.

In April, he announced Alaskan Bush People Behind The Scenes with Bear Brown, a series offering insights into the show’s production and family experiences. The first episode was slated for release in summer 2024, aiming to keep the fan community connected during the show’s absence.

The Brown family’s resilience and adaptability have been central themes throughout the series. Their potential return to Alaska signifies a desire to reconnect with their roots and the lifestyle that initially captivated audiences.

Whether this journey will be part of a televised series or shared through personal channels, it reflects the family’s enduring commitment to their unique way of life.

As fans await official news regarding the show’s future, Bear’s proactive sharing of their plans offers a glimpse into the family’s ongoing adventures.

The move back to Alaska represents not just a physical relocation but a reaffirmation of the values and traditions that have defined the Brown family for years.

Alaskan Bush People is currently on hiatus on Discovery Channel.