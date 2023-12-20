Alaskan Bush People: Bear and Raiven Brown expecting third baby

The Brown family is expanding again as Bear Brown and his wife, Raiven, surprised their fans with the announcement that they’re expecting their third child.

While the Brown family hasn’t graced viewers’ screens for months, the wolf pack has updated their fans and followers online.

This includes all the good and bad.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Bear has been embroiled in some drama with his brother, Noah, over the care of their mother, Ami.

Ami is set to spend the holiday season with Bear, Raiven, and their two sons, River, 3, and Cove, 1.

With a full house just in time for Christmas, the newest pregnancy announcement leaves plenty for viewers and followers to be excited about.

Bear and Raiven Brown announce they’re expecting again

Over on Instagram, Bear and Raiven shared the sweet announcement of their big surprise.

The adorable post featured a wreath of neutral-colored baby items and stunning floral arrangements. Next to the flowers, a white baby onesie read “Baby Brown” with a heart beneath it.

In the center of the baby-themed set-up, an ultrasound sonogram and message board made the news clear.

“We are expecting a special delivery,” the message read. “Due to arrive August 2024.”

Raiven shared an identical post to her Instagram page, simply captioning the announcement, “Surprise #babynumber3.”

Adding a new baby to their family of four may come as a surprise to some. Bear and Raiven have always been transparent about their marriage, which hasn’t all been sunshine and roses.

The pair even separated for a short time following a fight that resulted in police being called on Bear.

Thankfully, the parents have mended their marriage and are seemingly moving on to bigger and better times while extending their family.

Ami is spending winter with Bear and Raiven

With the winter season in full swing, Bear worked alongside some of his other siblings to help their mother, Ami, close up her Washington property for the winter.

Ami’s home is high on a hill, making the long road a danger to travel with heavy snowfall and ice.

To ensure Ami had all she would need for the winter, Bear and Raiven shared they had rented a home not too far from Ami’s so she could stay with them through the “treacherous” season.

In a video to social media, Bear shared, “Raiven and I rented a place that was semi-close to the mountain, and we invited mom to stay with us as long as she would like.”

Given that another baby is set to make an appearance next year, time will tell if Ami continues to stay with Bear and his growing family.

Alaskan Bush People is currently on hiatus.