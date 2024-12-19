Alaskan Bush People: Noah Brown filed a restraining order against sister Rain, claims she threatened to kill him

Noah Brown, a former star of the reality TV series Alaskan Bush People, filed a petition for a restraining order against his younger sister, Rain Brown, alleging she threatened to kill him and that she used cocaine and meth.

According to The Sun, the request, submitted to a Washington court on August 5, 2024, was denied due to insufficient information and procedural errors.

In the petition, Noah, 32, and his wife, Rhain, 34, sought protection from Rain, 22, citing unlawful harassment and stalking.

They claimed that Rain’s behavior included threats of violence involving firearms, causing them substantial emotional distress.

The couple requested that Rain surrender her firearms, which reportedly include two handguns, one or two semi-automatic rifles, and two shotguns, and be prohibited from acquiring additional weapons.

They also sought to protect their two sons, Elijah, 5, and Adam, 2, from their aunt.

Noah recounts Rain’s alleged threats during the filming of Alaskan Bush People

Noah detailed several alleged incidents in his declaration supporting the restraining order.

He recounted an event from July 19, 2022, during the filming of their reality series, where Rain allegedly remarked in an elevator, “My life would be so much easier if you were dead if only I wouldn’t get caught, I think that my gun is in my room.”

Additionally, Noah accused Rain of using cocaine and methamphetamine and claimed that she offered their mother cocaine for a headache on December 6, 2023.

Despite these allegations, the court denied the temporary restraining order without a hearing, citing insufficient information and errors in the submitted declarations.

The court noted that the petition was “essentially blank” regarding improperly submitted declarations, including incorrect names.

Furthermore, the court stated that the alleged incidents were too remote in time to warrant the issuance of a temporary restraining order without notice to the respondent.

As of now, it appears that Noah and Rhain have not refiled the request.

Rain Brown seemingly responded to the restraining order

In response to the situation, Rain posted a message on Instagram on August 8, expressing her frustration with societal expectations and defending her authenticity.

She wrote, “Many of you have watched me grow up from a very young child into the strong capable woman I am today … doesn’t give a flying f**k about what anyone thinks of me.” She encouraged her followers to be true to themselves despite external judgments.

Alaskan Bush People, which premiered on the Discovery Channel in 2014, follows the Brown family as they navigate life in the wilderness, detached from modern society.

The show has been criticized over the years for being scripted or fake. It has not aired new episodes since December 2022, and there has been no official confirmation regarding its return.

The family has faced various legal and personal challenges in the past, including issues related to residency and financial disputes.

Rain was reportedly uncontactable for comment despite multiple requests being made.

Alaskan Bush People is currently on hiatus on Discovery.