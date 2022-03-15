Alaskan Bush People’s Bear Brown arrested on domestic violence charges

Bear Brown on Alaskan Bush People. Pic credit: Discovery

Alaskan Bush People star Bear Brown was arrested on Friday under charges of fourth-degree domestic violence.

The 34-year-old, whose real name is Solomon Isaiah Freedom Brown, spent the weekend in Okanogan Country Jail and was released Monday without bail.

Bear Brown spends weekend in jail for domestic violence

His initial arrest record did not indicate who Bear’s alleged victim was, however, according to TMZ a police report said that the charges followed an altercation between him and wife Raiven Brown which became heated.

According to the report, Bear was accused of pushing Raiven and pinning her down on a bed, with officers reportedly observing a scratch on her but no other physical injuries. Bear is said to have denied getting physical with her.

The Sun was first to report that Bear was booked on Friday, March 11, at 11:30 p.m. PT, before being let out of jail on Monday when a judge released him without a bond.

Domestic violence in the fourth degree is when a person attempts to cause or recklessly causes physical injury, physical pain, or illness to a domestic victim.

The charge is a Class-A misdemeanor unless the person has previously been found guilty of the offense of assault of a domestic victim two or more times.

The arrest comes two months after Bear married Raiven. The couple shares a two-year-old son named River.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Bear Brown has faced abuse accusations in the past

This isn’t the first time that Bear Brown has faced domestic abuse allegations.

In 2020, Raiven filed a restraining order against Bear, accusing him of erratic and abusive behavior. This happened while she was pregnant with River.

Raiven accused Bear of “yelling, slamming things, preventing me from leaving rooms.” She also accused him of using drugs, but he rejected the accusations.

Raiven also accused him of making threats with guns and claimed he had said that “gun laws didn’t apply to him.”

One month after filing the order, Raiven chose to dissolve it, withdrawing the petition. As a result, no criminal charges were filed and the case was officially closed.

Raiven left Bear and the two ended up in a vicious custody battle for River after his birth.

Raiven and Bear have been married for 2 months

After Billy Brown’s death, Raiven and Bear reunited and she moved back with the Alaskan Bush People family. The couple married in January.

The news of Bear’s recent arrest comes just a week after the couple celebrated the second birthday of River with a series of cute photos.

Raiven also recently said she and Bear would consider more children if “God sees it fit.”

Alaskan Bush People is on hiatus. The hit reality show is expected to return sometime in 2022.