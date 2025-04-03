Bear Brown breaks silence on Alaskan Bush People cancellation rumors

Alaskan Bush People star Bear Brown is clearing the air about rumors that the long-running Discovery Channel reality show has been canceled.

Fan concerns mounted earlier this month when reports surfaced suggesting the series had been quietly axed.

A report fueled the speculation, claiming that production had halted and no plans were in place for future filming.

The report raised questions about whether the Brown family’s time on television had ended.

However, Bear Brown took to Instagram with a video message directly addressing the rumors and assuring fans the show is not canceled.

While the series is not currently filming, Bear emphasized it remains very much alive.

Bear Brown clears the air on Alaskan Bush People: ‘It is not canceled’

In his Instagram video, Bear Brown tackled the cancellation rumors head-on. “No, Alaskan Bush People is not canceled,” he said firmly to his followers.

“Are we filming right now? No, we’re actually not. The official term for the show is that it is on hiatus.”

Bear attributed the pause in production to a massive corporate merger that affected Discovery, the network behind the show.

“Without giving out too much of their business, basically Discovery went through a large merger, a super-big merger a few years ago,” he explained.

“And so they’re, so to speak, still getting their ducks in a row. …Alaskan Bush People has been put on the back burner, and it is not technically canceled.”

His comments suggest the decision to halt filming was more about internal changes at the network than any reflection on the show’s popularity or success.

Rumors sparked by a report claiming the series was dropped

The reassurance comes after a report alleging the show had been canceled without an official announcement.

According to the report, Billy Brown’s former business partner, Robert Maughon, filed a $500,000 lawsuit against the estate of the late patriarch, Billy Brown, who referred to the series in the past tense.

The report cited claims that no communication had come from producers regarding a new season.

This led fans and some media outlets to conclude the show had been dropped. However, Bear’s statement challenges that narrative, offering fans hope that the series may eventually return.

While no timeline has been confirmed for filming to resume, Bear’s comments make it clear that the show’s future hasn’t been ruled out.

For now, Alaskan Bush People remains on hiatus, awaiting its next chapter.