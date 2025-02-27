Alaskan Bush People matriarch Ami Brown returns home after hospitalization

Ami Brown, the beloved matriarch of the Alaskan Bush People family, has been discharged from the hospital following a serious bout of pneumonia.

Her son, Bear Brown, shared the uplifting news earlier this week.

In a heartfelt video, Bear announced, “Mom is out of the hospital!” in the caption.

The footage featured Ami standing with her son Noah, affectionately having his arm around her.

Noah noted that it is the first time she is standing after an 11-day hospital stay, and they have her oxygen set up, suggesting that she is not yet 100 percent recovered.

Ami gave some insight into her hospitalization: “No more pokes and prods and blood withdrawals or IVs,” she said. To conclude the video, Bear also thanked his fans for their well wishes.

Ami Brown was reportedly experiencing chest pains before hospitalization

Ami’s health scare began earlier this month when she experienced severe chest pains and breathing difficulties.

On February 12, Bear informed fans that his mother had been hospitalized and was undergoing tests to determine the cause of her symptoms.

The following day, he provided a somber update, revealing that Ami’s condition had worsened, necessitating her transfer to a larger medical facility.

Doctors placed her in a medically induced coma and on a ventilator to stabilize her condition. The family later confirmed that Ami was battling pneumonia.

Throughout this ordeal, the Brown family remained by Ami’s side. Her daughter, Bird Brown, shared an emotional update, expressing the family’s concerns and the severity of Ami’s condition.

Bird detailed the challenges her mother faced, including multiple tests and the critical decision to medevac her to a specialized hospital for advanced care.

Ami Brown survived lung cancer before recent health battle

Ami’s medical history has been fraught with challenges. In 2017, she was diagnosed with stage three lung cancer and was given a mere three percent chance of survival. Defying the odds, Ami underwent rigorous treatment and achieved remission.

This recent hospitalization for pneumonia added to the family’s concerns, given her previous health battles.

The family’s resilience has been evident throughout these trying times following Billy Brown’s death. Bear’s updates served as a beacon of hope for fans, and his recent announcement of Ami’s return home was met with widespread relief and joy.

Bear expressed gratitude for the support in his Instagram post in his Instagram post, stating, “We’re super glad to have her around for sure. She can get some rest now and enjoy a little grandbaby time from a distance.”

Fans of the Alaskan Bush People have been vocal in their support, flooding the comment section of the IG post with well-wishes.

“So glad she’s home!! 🙌” one comment reads, with another adding, “I’m happy for all of you guys.” Another commenter gave some practical advice, advising her to not move or talk much without oxygen.

As Ami continues her recovery at home, the Brown family remains optimistic. As for Alaskan Bush People, the series remains on hiatus with no return date on the horizon.

