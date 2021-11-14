Alaskan Bush People: Bear Brown talks about his estranged brother Matt

Bear Brown and Matt Brown from Alaskan Bush People. Pic credit: Discovery

When Alaskan Bush People showed Billy Brown’s death, fans wondered where Matt Brown was.

While Matt is estranged from his family, many fans felt he would be there for his father’s funeral. This is especially true since Matt said he reconciled with his dad before he died.

Fans were left wondering, did Matt Brown go to his dad’s funeral on Alaskan Bush People?

There is a chance Matt was at Billy Brown’s funeral, but Alaskan Bush People wouldn’t show it because of Matt’s past problems with the show.

Now, Bear Brown is talking about his brother and their relationship.

Bear Brown talks about Matt Brown from Alaskan Bush People

Matt Brown has made it no secret that he is estranged from his family, and he has also talked about how money from the show was kept from him.

He also made accusations that producers gave him drugs and pushed him deeper into his addictions.

Now, Bear Brown is talking about his brother.

Bear said in an interview that he has no bad feelings toward his brother and wished him “all the best.” He also said that he hopes that Matt is able to find “what he’s looking for in life.”

The problems came when Matt spoke out about the show, claiming that most of what was filmed was faked and also accusing his dad, Billy Brown, of keeping all the money and not paying the siblings what they were owed.

Adding on the drug accusations, and there was a lot to unpack when it comes to Alaskan Bush People.

The family sent Matt to rehab, and then after he went, they reportedly banished him from the family homestead.

Matt Brown keeping Alaskan Bush People fans updated on his life

So, where is Matt Brown from Alaskan Bush People?

Matt still lives close to the family, living and working on a farm in Loomis, California.

He has been very open with fans about his addiction and recovery problems. Matt Brown has started a video series on Instagram to both help others in their recovery and to remain consistent with his own recovery.

“I haven’t been doing my recovery or self-improvement videos as much as I would like, so I decided to make an obligation to help me keep on track,” Matt said. “A special thanks to all my friends out there for sending so many suggestions for video topics.”

He compared the recovery videos to keeping a clean house and described how he would make sure to follow strict protocols to stay clean, and he was doing the same with sobriety.

Alaskan Bush People airs on Sunday nights at 8/7c on Discovery.