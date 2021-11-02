Did Matt Brown go to his dad’s funeral on Alaskan Bush People?

Matt Brown from Alaskan Bush People. Pic credit: @mattbrown511/Instagram

This past Sunday, fans mourned the death of Billy Brown on a special episode of Alaskan Bush People, but eldest son Matt Brown was nowhere to be seen.

This was disappointing, as the show did everything it could to make sure no one even mentioned Matt in the episode.

There was even one point where they claimed Bam Bam was Billy’s oldest son. Bam Bam is 37 and was born in 1984 while Matt is 38 and was born in 1983.

Not mentioning Matt didn’t go over well with fans, who wondered where he was when his dad died.

Did Matt Brown go to his dad’s funeral?

Many fans asked if Matt Brown went to his dad’s funeral when he died earlier this year.

There is no definitive answer, but as the show revealed, it was a small ceremony and Billy Brown was cremated. Bear was the main focus when it came to the sons, and he has not gotten along with Matt for quite a while.

This all started when the Brown family sent Matt to rehab. While Matt says he is a year sober, he was never welcomed back and that is likely because he is so outspoken about his family.

However, right after Billy died, Matt Brown posted an Instagram video where he said the two reconciled before his dad’s death.

“Hi friends, In loving memory of my Dad Billy B Brown. Thank you all so much for your loving words of kindness and prayers they mean so much,” he said.

In the video, he stood behind a desk and delivered his message. It seemed a bit awkward and scripted, but he did just lose his dad.

“Truth is, it hit me hard. I’m very lucky that before he passed, I knew that his health problems were getting worse and I had the hindsight to be able to reconcile with him and find closure before he passed,” Matt said. “I feel good in my heart knowing I took that opportunity to do the right thing.”

Matt Brown still not on speaking terms with Alaskan Bush People family

However, since Billy Brown’s death, Matt has been outspoken about his family once again.

If he attended the funeral, there is a chance he and his family had another fight and he was edited out. If he didn’t attend, or wasn’t invited, it might also explain what happened next.

Matt Brown accused Alaskan Bush People of keeping money from him that he earned from the show. He also made several allegations against the show that border on illegal actions. There was almost no chance the reality series would feature him in this past Sunday’s episodes based on his comments – even if he was at the funeral.

Alaskan Bush People airs on Sunday nights at 8/7c on Discovery.