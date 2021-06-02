Abbie Grace Burnett pushes body analyzer scale, attempts more Instagram influencing

Abbie is trying Instagram influencing. Pic credit: TLC

Abbie Grace Burnett is back to pushing products on Instagram.

This time, though, she is focusing on a body analyzer scale.

In her Instagram stories, Abbie Grace showed how the product worked. She also included the code followers should use to get a discounted rate on the product.

Get our Duggar newsletter!

It isn’t the first time she has tried her hand at something like this. Several of her sisters-in-law have also tried to promote products, though none of them have managed to gain much momentum.

What is Abbie Grace Burnett promoting?

Earlier today, Abbie Grace Burnett took to her Instagram stories to push a body analyzer scale.

She shared how it looks when you step on it, and what is included in the readings.

Love The Duggars as Much as We Do?

Join Us On Facebook!

Pic credit: @johnandabbie/Instagram

There is also a little talk about what it does and how her followers can get the code to receive a deep discount if they want to purchase and use the scale alongside the Duggar-in-law.

Pic credit: @johnandabbie/Instagram

What has Abbie Grace Burnett been up to lately?

It has been almost a year since a new season of Counting On has aired, and followers are wondering about Abbie Grace Burnett and her husband, John-David Duggar.

The couple has been busy enjoying life with their little girl, Gracie Duggar. She celebrated her first birthday earlier this year. John and Abbie updated followers with a small segment from TLCMe, which revealed they had spent a lot of downtime with their baby girl, and instead of traveling a lot, they were able to stay home and watch her grow.

Joining Poshmark has also been something new for Abbie Grace Burnett. She pieced together a “closet” on the site that included both clothing she wore and clothing from Gracie. It garnered plenty of fanfare from followers, and the few items she had listed were mostly sold just one day into the venture.

Just last week, Abbie spent some time strawberry picking with Gracie. It appeared to be a family affair as Jessa Duggar had also shared photos of her three kids picking as well. Followers zoned in on how the little girl matched her activity perfectly with a strawberry print dress. They gushed over the fashionable little girl, which seems to be a common theme when new photos of Grace are shown.

Things appear to be going well for John-David Duggar and his girls, Abbie Grace Burnett and Gracie Duggar. Spending time together has been beneficial for the whole family.

Counting On is currently on hiatus.