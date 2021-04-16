Abbie Grace Burnett and John-David Duggar love showing off baby Grace — See the Counting On cutie’s sweetest pics

John-David and Abbie Grace love showing off Gracie. Pic credit: TLC

Abbie Grace Burnett and John-David Duggar welcomed Grace Duggar in January 2020.

Since then, she has been winning the hearts of Duggar fans and followers. The Counting On couple has upped the number of photos they share of their baby girl, with each new post garnering plenty of attention.

Earlier this year, Gracie celebrated her first birthday. John-David and Abbie Grace shared adorable photos of her wearing a “one” onesie in celebration. Throughout their first year as parents, they shared some monthly updates along the way.

Get our Duggar newsletter!

Grace is the final baby girl born from the 2019 Duggar baby boom. Ahead of her, she has four other cousins who were all born within a year of one another, and three of them all born within the same month.

Recently, the couple gave an update on their lives through TLCMe, revealing they are enjoying spending time with Grace as they navigate life as parents together. She is a joy for them, and her happiness oozes through her photos.

Grace Duggar’s first year of life

The couple announced the birthday of Grace Annette Duggar on January 9, 2020. They revealed they would be calling her Gracie and gave her stats.

Love The Duggars as Much as We Do?

Join Us On Facebook!

Some of the most adorable pictures of Grace Duggar came from the monthly photos shared by Abbie Grace Burnett. While they weren’t taken every month with the blocks revealing how many months old she was, other images showed her milestones.

Block or no blocks, the monthly updates were something followers looked forward to seeing.

When her first birthday came around, Abbie Grace Burnett and John-David Duggar posed in photos with their baby girl.

Toddlerhood photos

Since reaching her first birthday, Gracie has been on the move. Her parents have shared some fun things they have done with the baby girl, including a trip to Florida. That wasn’t without pushback, though. The couple was slammed for traveling during a pandemic, but they didn’t respond.

The couple recently traveled to Texas for Justin Duggar and Claire Spivey’s wedding with Grace in tow. John-David and Abbie Grace both were a part of the wedding party, stopping to share photos of the silos at Magnolia in Waco, Texas.

Their Easter photo this year was one of the cutest. They posed together, and Gracie looked like she was floating above Abbie’s arm.

Even though Grace Duggar is under two, she is melting the hearts of Duggar fans. Her photos are full of smiles and happiness, which is why she is one of the most talked-about Duggar grandchildren.

Counting On is currently on hiatus.