90 Day Fiance’s Yara Zaya is gifted an Audi for her birthday by Jovi Dufren

Yara Zaya standing next to her new car. Pic credit: @Yarazaya/Instagram

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star, Yara Zaya sure has a lot to celebrate this year. Not only was it just her birthday, but the star was spoiled with a lovely Audi Q7 from her husband, Jovi Dufren.

Yara had the best birthday ever!

The Ukraine native took to Instagram to share the exciting news in a post writing, “Happy birthday to me🎊🎉🎈🎉 Ok y’all, now ya’ll can officially call me gold digger 😂😂😂 no, not you, not my followers, y’all the best.”

The new mother joked about her haters, saying, “❤️ other people in the groups. 😂Soon it’s Jovi’s birthday too, we need to figure out what to give him, I want to give him a good gift, he deserves it.❤️#90dayfiance”

Yara also posted a cute video in her Instagram Story’s that showed her wearing all white and dancing on the hood of her new car to Kanye West’s “Gold Digger.” Say what you want, but that was a brilliant move and dig at her haters.

The TLC star’s fans were thrilled for her, with one writing what most believed, “You’re not a gold digger, you are married. I hate when people say that about my husband and I. Jealousy…”

Yara couldn’t decide on which car to buy

Only a week ago, the reality star posted to her Instagram Story letting fans know that she and Jovi were at the Audi dealership. In the story, the engineer could be seen taking a car out for a test drive.

Yara Zaya on a test drive. Pic credit: @YaraZaya/Instagram

Yara held the camera and encouraged her fans for their input as she asked her husband how the car felt. Jovi jokingly answered, “like Uber.” The reality star could be heard during the video saying, “Don’t call me a gold digger. I’m making money, okay?”

Yara makes her own money

The 90 Day Fiance star also told her husband to confirm she was making 40 percent of the money. The aspiring model happily chatted away about wanting an Audi Q7 or Q8. She once again asked for recommendations from the “nice people” and not the “nasty” trolls.

Yara Zaya dancing around her new Audi. Pic credit: @YaraZaya/ Instagram

While most of the comments on her feed were positive, there was the occasional angry remark. But we don’t think their words will affect Yara too much since she will be laughing all the way around town in her new luxury car.

