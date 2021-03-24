90 Day Fiance’s Rebecca shares before and after pics of skin removal surgery

Rebecca had a transformative procedure on her body and shared the results on Instagram. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiancé’s Rebecca Parrot shared the before and after pictures of a skin removing procedure she had done to her belly area.

She partnered with Sonobello Cosmetic Surgery Specialists to document and promote her progress to transform her body.

The 50-year-old has not been shy about sharing her experiences with cosmetic surgery and is excited to continue her enhancement journey.

Fans also reacted with support and curiosity, and there were a few haters in the comments as well.

There were so many fan comments that Rebecca made a follow-up video clarifying some answers to repeated questions and comments from her original post.

Rebecca says the procedure was “life changing”

She wrote in her Instagram caption, “It was life-changing to have the extra skin removed on my lower stomach.” Followers could also tell the drastic difference it made on her body.

During her follow-up video, she said that she has not looked like this since she was 17 and that the way she feels about her body is incredible thanks to the procedure.

On the page for Sonobello, whom she did the procedure with, was their own post about Rebecca’s journey. They invited people to join a virtual meet and greet with her on 3/25/21 at 1 pm EST.

On Rebecca’s Direct Me page, there is a link to her Sonobello page where dropping her name will get you $250 off your own procedure.

Rebecca previously shared a lip improvement procedure along with Dysport injection to her smile lines prior to her 50th birthday.

Fan reactions to Rebecca’s transformation

Many followers were happy for Rebecca and shared their praise and interest. She received an overwhelming repetition of questions about the procedure and some negative feedback from followers claiming that she was lying about the procedure.

One of the main criticisms that she got was followers telling her that eating right and exercising will give her those results. She clapped back and said, “Eating right and exercising will not remove extra skin from eating right and exercising and losing weight.”

Some commenters said that she had a tummy tuck and lipo to get those amazing results and that she is lying about what she had done. Rebecca clapped back at these people by replying to their comments before she made the video.

Rebecca saw that many fans had the misconception that she had a tummy tuck and lipo. Pic credit: @tlc_90day_rebecca/Instagram

Rebecca clapped back at people telling her she was lying. Pic credit: @tlc_90day_rebecca/Instagram

In her video she also laid to rest any notion that she was lying about the procedure or would lie to followers ever.

During the video, Rebecca thanked her followers for all their kind words and support and let them know how to contact Sonobello to ask further questions and get pricing.

Rebecca plans on having more procedures

In the caption for her Before and After post, Rebecca said that her next procedure will target her hips, legs, and thighs.

In a video clapping back at all the memes, clips, and flak she got for wearing pigtails she also noted that during the time of filming for 90 Day Fiancé, she was tired and unhealthy, and she has since focused on herself more and is working less.

Viewers can find out more about her body transformation journey by following her on Instagram or on Sonobello’s Instagram.

90 Day Fiancé airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.