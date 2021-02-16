90 Day Fiance: Rebecca Parrott stuns at 50, gets lip fillers for the big day

90 Day Fiance star Rebecca Parrot debuted her new look online. Pic credit: @tlc_90day_rebecca /Instagram

90 Day Fiance star Rebecca Parrott had a mini-makeover just in time for her 50th birthday. The fiancee of Zied Hakimi is known for her youthful appearance in photos, thanks to her go-to filters.

But now, it looks like she won’t be needing to alter her pictures that much as she got herself some cosmetic procedures.

90 Day Fiance: Rebecca Parrott stunning and confident at 50

Rebecca Parrott is still rocking at 50. The 90 Day Fiance celeb looked stunning as she turned a year older last week.

For her special day, Zied Hakimi’s fiancee pampered herself with more cosmetic procedures. In an Instagram post, the TLC celeb shared a glimpse of how her day went and proudly showed off the results of her beauty session.

Rebecca revealed she had a follow-up visit at the medical center and made her lips “fuller and more symmetrical.” She also had a bit of Dysport injected to smooth out her laugh lines.

The 90 Day Fiance star looked youthful following the procedures. She even ditched the filters and confidently took unfiltered photos of herself looking better than ever. “I’m so happy with my results and never felt so confident in my life!” Rebecca wrote. “I’ll be 50 years old tomorrow and have never felt better!”

Rebecca flaunts makeover results

This isn’t the first time Rebecca Parrott had her lips done. In January, the 90 Day Fiance star had her first dose of lip fillers and Dysport injections from the same clinic.

Rebecca said it helped fix the asymmetry of her lips and smooth out the wrinkles on her face. Aside from her fuller lips and tighter facial skin, Zied Hakimi’s future wife also showed off her fabulous hairstyle.

The 90 Day Fiance alum rocked auburn red highlights in her locks, giving her a fierce vibe. Rebecca revealed that her daughter, Tiffany Smith, was the one who fixed her hair.

90 Day Fiance: Rebecca and Zied Hakimi update

Meanwhile, it seems Rebecca Parrott and Zied Hakimi are still going strong, less than a year after reuniting in America. The 90 Day Fiance couple is currently living together after their K-1 visa got approved.

By the looks of it, Zied already adjusted well to his new life in the U.S. The Tunisian guy has been sharing photos of himself on Instagram, seemingly enjoying his time in the country. He even made some friends and has been visiting different places with Rebecca.

It’s unclear whether or not the 90 Day Fiance couple is already married. It’s likely that they have already tied the knot since their 90-day limit is already over. Fans will have to see how things will go for the couple on the show.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.