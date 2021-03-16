90 Day Fiancé fans are upset about Rebecca and Stephanie’s hairstyle choice of pigtails

Rebecca and Stephanie nearly broke the internet with their pigtails on an episode of 90 Day Fiancé. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiancé fans are losing it over the pigtails both Rebecca and Stephanie chose to sport.

Viewers saw the hairstyle from Stephanie before, and they didn’t like it then, but when they saw Rebecca also wearing them, the internet lit up.

Many followers are voicing that no one their age should be wearing that hairstyle because it is an immature and unflattering way to style your hair for anyone over 20.

The funniest reactions from Instagram and Twitter

Followers of the show are calling it a hair crime and saying that both women are having age crises.

The words inappropriate, cringey, and ridiculous were thrown around a lot in the comments section of posts depicting the pigtails.

One follower commented, “What is up with these grown women wearing pigtails! (hand in face emoji).”

Fans give their two cents during the uproar over Rebecca and Stephanie’s pigtails. Pic credit: @90dayrando/Instagram

Another follower disturbed by the pigtails threw in, “And they both have photos of their 27yr old lovers on various items. They’re basically the same with different levels of crisis lol.”

Fans comment on a meme created about the pigtails. Pic credit: @90daywdfbitch/Instagram

Some fans signal that this may not be the last we see of the pigtails and that, “When the pigtails come out, you know it’s gonna be a wild day.”

When the pigtails come out, you know it’s gonna be a wild day #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/CsMPr6bOaA — Brad ❌ (@datakiss99) March 15, 2021

Another onlooker remarked at the rarity of getting pigtails on an episode twice in one week.

What’s are the odds that we get pigtails twice in one week #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/NWiXaibg4v — Globetrotter (@enJoytheglobe) March 15, 2021

While fans may be critical of Rebecca and Stephanie’s hairstyle, they both still maintain a dedicated fan base of supporters.

Rebecca struck back at the meme creators

Rebecca posted a video to her page where she addressed all the memes, clips, comments about her pigtails.

She said, “What was up with my hair? What was I thinking? I look ridiculous. Not to say I won’t do it again in the future, I’m just saying that the way it looked on TV yesterday did not look good.”

She said that she would be fine if viewers had kind words to say or mean ones. She only wishes that the camera crew would have told her that it wasn’t her best look.

Rebecca took the effect her pigtails had on the internet in stride during the endearing video.

What sets Rebecca and Stephanie apart

Both Stephanie and Rebecca are over 50 years old and have a proclivity towards younger men. Fans are fascinated by their relationship choices and how they act towards their significant others.

These women have specific drama that the other couples don’t have because of their ages and circumstances. Both women enjoy flaunting their younger men and often go out of their way to accentuate the age difference.

Each of them has an uncommon history with men. Rebecca has been married three times and has children from those relationships, while Stephanie has never been married and does not have kids.

While there is no denying that both women are beautiful, especially for their age, viewers just wish they would both lay off the pigtails because it’s not doing them any favors. Viewers may not be fans of their chosen hairstyles this week, but they are soaking up all the drama and strange moments as this season comes down to the wire and decisions are made.

