Rebecca Parrott compares Stephanie’s fiance Ryan to her Morrocan ex-husband

Pic credit: Discovery+

Rebecca Parrott is someone who knows a thing or two when it comes to the K-1 visa process. This season on 90 Day Fiance, fans are watching Rebecca’s second chance at long-distance love with her Tunisian fiance Zied Hakimi.

Her first try wasn’t successful as she was convinced her Moroccan ex-husband used her to come to the United States.

Shaun Robinson asks Rebecca her opinion of 90 Day Fiance co-stars Ryan and Stephanie

While Rebecca is someone that is used to dating a younger man, on the latest episode of 90 Day Bares All, host Shaun Robinson asks for her opinion on one of her castmate’s relationships – Stephanie Davison.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Co-starring on the current season, 51-year-old Stephanie is dating her much younger Belizian boyfriend Ryan.

In the interview with Ryan Carr, they show a clip where he talks about his relationship with his successful Medical Spa owner fiancee.

On the clip, he’s seen saying, “I’m in love with her as well, but I want to see America.”

Shaun Robinson asks Rebecca, “On a scale of 1 to 10, 10 being completely trustworthy, where would you rank Ryan?”

“A 1wo?,” she answered. “A three, maybe.”

When it comes to Stephanie’s situation, it definitely hits close to home for Rebecca.

“So I have had the benefit of seeing someone who was completely, legitimately not doing the right thing for the right reason. And he reminds me of my ex,” Rebecca explained. “Like, there should be no doubt why he’s coming here. He should not be talking about coming to America. He should be talking about coming to see Stephanie. ”

What advice does Rebecca have for Stephanie?

This was something Rebecca felt she could talk about having admittedly been in the same position before. While initially, her ex said it didn’t matter where they lived, she didn’t feel it was an actual offer as his tune quickly changed when she brought up living in Morroco.

The fact that Ryan says that “his friends were so lucky to come to America so quickly” is a huge red flag to both viewers and Rebecca.

In regards to what advice Rebecca has for Stephanie, the 49-year-old restaurant manager says, “If you have any inkling that there’s something that’s not right, don’t do it. It will get worse.”

Stephanie has some dirt of her own as she revealed to viewers that she slept with Ryan’s cousin Harris. Shaun Robinson promises an exclusive interview with Harris on the next installment of 90 Day Bares All.

Do you think Stephanie and Ryan will ever start the K-1 visa process?

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.