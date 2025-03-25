90 Day Fiance’s Mark and Mina send messages to their haters amid online backlash

Mark and Mina Bessette are speaking out after facing backlash on social media.

The 90 Day Fiance newbies shared their storyline in Season 11 of the flagship series.

Right off the bat, Mina was under fire for coming across as a “gold digger” to many 90 Day Fiance viewers.

But after watching the latest episode of 90 Day Fiance, many fans have changed their minds about Mina.

When Mark’s daughter, Jordan, inserted herself into his life decisions, 90 Day Fiance fans began siding with Mina, dubbing Jordan a “brat.”

While Mina and Jordan became the center of attention in the last two episodes, Mark took a backseat by refusing to choose between his daughter and his fiancee and trying to remain neutral.

Mark and Mina speak out amid online criticism

Amid all the TV drama, Mark and Mina have received negative feedback from outspoken 90 Day Fiance viewers online.

The couple took to their respective Instagram accounts on Monday afternoon to share some messages with their critics.

In his Instagram Story, Mark wanted to clarify that his daughter, Jordan, has been “loving” and “supportive” of her little sister… as well as everyone else in his family, including her step-mom, Mina.

Mark and Mina spoke out online after facing criticism about their family and storyline. Pic credit: @minamack/Instagram

The 59-year-old pilot shared a photo of himself with his daughters, Jordan and Maria, at Maria’s 2022 baptism in Paris (which Mina also shared on her Instagram Story).

Mark wrote, “First daughter Jordan always loving & supportive of 2nd daughter Maria along with all our family – nothing but love in this family.”

For her part, Mina, 35, sent a rather scathing message aimed at online bullies, which was written in her native language, French.

According to Google Translate, Mina called out the “wickedness” of haters attacking people they don’t know.

She then asked if “throwing out” their frustrations would “soothe” them.

“We chose to be public, but that doesn’t give you the right to bring your s**t back to our photos when you don’t like it,” Mina continued.

“Go harass your families,” the Parisian native added. “Plain and simple.”

Mina and Jordan’s interactions on 90 Day Fiance have sparked strong opinions among viewers

So far this season, Mina and Jordan have gotten off to a rocky start.

Things got so tense between them that Mina uninvited Jordan from her and Mark’s wedding.

Mina felt Jordan was a “snake” and was insulted that she implied she was using Mark for his money and to obtain a green card.

After she was uninvited from the nuptials, Jordan told her dad that he shouldn’t have more children with Mina—a comment that didn’t sit well with 90 Day Fiance viewers.

Amid all the back-and-forth, Mark felt torn between siding with his fiancee and his firstborn daughter.

The episode ended tensely, with Jordan and her boyfriend, Gabe, leaving the beach despite planning to spend the day with Mark, Mina, and Maria.

Jordan told Mark that after the awkward conversation she had with Mina, she didn’t want to be involved.

As Jordan grabbed Gabe to leave, she told him, “I don’t want to do this anymore.”

“This is all… this is wrong,” Jordan told Mark as she walked away. “I’m not doing it.”

Will Jordan and Mina resolve their issues?

Despite their shaky start this season, Mark implied everything is hunky-dory between Jordan and Mina.

Even if that’s true, that doesn’t mean that Mina and Jordan didn’t face some roadblocks along the way.

And knowing that 90 Day Fiance storylines usually involve plenty of twists and turns, something tells us we’ll see plenty more drama unfold between these two ladies this season.

Season 11 of 90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.