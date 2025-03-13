90 Day Fiance’s Mina uninvites Mark’s daughter to their wedding during tense argument

Mina Bessette and her future daughter-in-law are off to a bad start.

Mina arrived in the US after leaving her son, Clayton, and her native Paris behind, and things were rocky.

Mina is unhappy with her fiancé, Mark Bessette’s living situation, and she’s already considering moving back to France.

First, the 35-year-old mom of two was displeased that Mark wasn’t prepared for the arrival of their young daughter, Maria. She was also not happy with Mark’s decor in his home.

Additionally, Mina was less than impressed with the local market, and she had hoped their neighbors would have been closer to her age rather than Mark’s.

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiancé newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

To add to her growing list of complaints, Mina is already butting heads with Mark’s daughter, Jordan.

Access Online shared a preview clip of Sunday night’s episode, showing Mina and Jordan getting into a heated quarrel.

Jordan mentions Mina’s desire to have more children, which she vehemently disagrees with, given her father’s age, 58.

Mina argues with Mark’s daughter about having more children

As Mina Bessette sees it, she’s still young and has plenty of time to grow her family.

“Like, maybe I wanna have kids in two years. What, they’re gonna be the same age?” Jordan queries. “It’s just… that’s so weird.”

Jordan admits that she would be “very uncomfortable” if Mina and Mark decide to have more children.

Mark’s daughter continues to argue that it should have been common sense that if Mina wanted more babies, she should have chosen to be with a younger man who had more time to start a big family.

“His kids are in their 20s. He doesn’t need to be having more babies right now,” Jordan tells Mina.

Mina pleads her case, saying that because of her age, Jordan may think she used her dad for his money and a green card.

“I mean, yeah, that’s obviously my first thought,” Jordan admits.

As Mina sees it, Jordan is trying to control her life, and she doesn’t appreciate it.

When Jordan asks Mina, “How do I know you’re not just with my dad for his money?” Mina becomes irate.

“I think [you’re a] snake,” Mina tells her, adding that she has no right to judge her intentions to be with Mark in the US.

“I think now, you don’t [come] to my wedding,” Mina tells Jordan.

Jordan tells Mina, “That’s fine,” and walks off as the tense scene cuts out.

Mina and Jordan got off on the wrong foot. But can they mend their relationship before Mina and Mark’s big day?

Or will the friction between Mina and Jordan interfere with Mina and Mark tying the knot?

There is still much left to Mina and Mark’s storyline this season, and, as 90 Day Fiance fans have learned from previous seasons, anything can happen.

Season 11 of 90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.