90 Day Fiance fans drag Mark’s ‘entitled’ daughter Jordan: ‘She is a spoiled child’

Mark Bessette‘s daughter, Jordan, was criticized for her behavior in Sunday night’s episode of 90 Day Fiance.

Jordan and her dad’s fiancee, Mina, got off on the wrong foot once Mina arrived in America.

What was supposed to be a fun family day at the beach quickly became a disaster after Jordan and Mina’s chat went south.

With just 65 days left before Mina and Mark have to tie the knot under her K-1 visa, Mina uninvited Jordan from the wedding.

Mina called Jordan a “snake” after learning that she wasn’t on board with her having more children with her dad and that she thought Mina might be using Mark for his money and a green card.

After their argument, Jordan griped to Mark about everything that went down, telling her dad that she “wouldn’t be okay with” him and Mina having more kids.

Jordan insisted that Mark was “brushing over” a slew of red flags and wanted to see her dad marry someone closer to his age.

Jordan also flat-out told her dad not to have any more children with Mina and that if he does, she “might not want to be around this new family.”

90 Day Fiance viewers take aim at Jordan

After seeing Jordan’s scenes play out on TLC, 90 Day Fiance viewers sounded off online.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Jordan’s critics blasted her for acting like a “brat.”

“She is a spoiled child who can’t [accept] the new dynamic,” wrote one 90 Day Fiance viewer. “She is concerned about herself and inheritance. Brat, brat brat. Your grown a** father can do whatever he wants.”

Jordan is dubbed a “brat.” Pic credit: @PrincesAngelSky/X

Another hater used a gif to convey that Jordan is “annoying” and said she was acting like a “total brat.”

Jordan could’ve handled this better. She has some valid points, but also he’s an adult and it’s his life. She could be nice to her baby sister. #90DayFiance she’s acting like a total brat. pic.twitter.com/tOE6OLsx1X — Realitytrash (@realtimetvbinge) March 24, 2025

“Jordan, sweets, you have no say so on how many children your father has. Being jealous of a toddler is weird,” added @_FunnyIntrovert.

Jordan, sweets, you have no say so on how many children your father has. Being jealous of a toddler is weird. #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/07p3cWm0nm — 𝕊𝕒𝕣𝕔𝕒𝕤𝕥𝕚𝕔𝕒𝕝𝕝𝕪 𝔽𝕦𝕟𝕟𝕪 🧡 (@_FunnyIntrovert) March 24, 2025

One of Jordan’s critics claimed to speak for “all of us” when they said, “Jordan should NOT be at this wedding. What an entitled see you next Tuesday.”

I speak for all of us when I say Jordan should NOT be at this wedding. What an entitled see you next Tuesday #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/Y6Q5lxuhgm — 90 Day Beyoncé (@TwittahFingerz) March 24, 2025

@BrownViolate expressed understanding why Mina doesn’t like Jordan since she thinks she “has a say in if Mark procreates or not.”

I see why Mina doesn't like Mark's daughter. She thinks she has a say in if Mark procreates or not#90dayfiance pic.twitter.com/KCnJmUHzkP — Violate Brown (@BrownViolate) March 24, 2025

“SINCE WHEN DID MINA NEED YOUR PERMISSION TO HAVE A CHILD.. and the fact that she’s demanding her father to come here right now lets me further know she will be THE problem not minah,” added another X user.

This chick said “she wants to have more kids and I’m not ok with that” EXCUSE ME!!! SINCE WHEN DID MINA NEED YOUR PERMISSION TO HAVE A CHILD.. and the fact that she’s demanding her father to come here right now lets me further know she will be THE problem not minah #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/MmNzkZ5TkN — ♥️ JENN ♥️ (@Luuvmusic) March 24, 2025

Mina threatens to return to Paris after her fight with Jordan

Following their tense disagreement on the beach, Mina was visibly upset when she spoke with 90 Day Fiance producers.

The Parisian native confessed it was “so hard” to accept because Jordan doesn’t know her but is quick to judge her.

In addition, Mina threatened to return to France if Mark didn’t take her side.

“So I think that if Mark doesn’t support me in this situation, I may go back to Paris,” Mina shared, “Because I can’t be in a relationship in which nobody accepts me.”

Season 11 of 90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.