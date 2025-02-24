90 Day Fiance fans slam ‘gold digger’ Mina: ‘Going to be a big problem’

Mina Mack was introduced to 90 Day Fiance viewers on Sunday night and made quite the first impression.

The 90 Day Fiance newcomer debuted alongside her American fiance, Mark Bessette, in Season 11 this week.

Mina left her son, Clayton, behind in Paris while his passport was being processed. She brought her and Mark’s daughter, Maria, to the US on her K-1 visa to start her new life.

Off the bat, the French model struck 90 Day Fiance fans as money-hungry.

Shortly after arriving in the US, Mina wasted no time complaining about her living arrangements.

Mina was not satisfied with Mark’s New Hampshire home. Despite its large size, Mina said it felt “lonely.”

Mina isn’t happy in Mark’s New Hampshire home

Additionally, she wasn’t happy that Mark still had multiple photos of his ex-wife in the bedroom where her son, Clayton, would sleep once he joined her in America.

Mina was equally unimpressed with the inside of Mark’s fridge, razzing him for only having pizza and water on hand.

“You never have food in [your] home,” she complained during one scene.

During a couples’ confessional, Mina told Mark she liked the house, but it seemed “stuck” and “simple.”

When Mark suggested bringing her Parisian style into his New Hampshire home, she replied, “[We] need to move in the city.”

Furthermore, Mina was unhappy when Mark suggested they give it some time before moving.

Mina’s complaints didn’t stop there, either. When Mark gave her a tour of the bedroom, she complained there wasn’t enough space in the closet for her clothes.

Mark admitted during a solo confessional that his lady love could be a “little hard to please,” and after watching their debut segment, 90 Day Fiance viewers agreed that Mark has his hands full.

90 Day Fiance viewers drag ‘gold digger’ Mina on social media

After the episode, 90 Day Fiance fans took to X (formerly Twitter) and called out Mina for signaling major red flags.

One X user wrote, “Mina is a gold digger,” and added a gif of a woman tossing wads of cash in the air.

Along with a clip of Kanye West’s video for his song Gold Digger, @tdlogsdon accused Mina of getting pregnant with Maria “to get locked in on that money!”

Mina needed to get pregnant to get locked in on that money! #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/lRzx6q9KvS — Sweet T (@tdlogsdon) February 24, 2025

A third 90 Day Fiance fan opined, “Oh, this Mina chick is going to be a big problem for Mark.”

Oh, this Mina chick is going to be a big problem for Mark. #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/kLHh0n4v2A — Who Dat Cat 😺🇺🇸🇵🇷 (@Louisiana_Cat) February 24, 2025

In another post, one X user denounced Mina for “[choosing] money over” her son.

Mina you didn’t lose your son. You chose money over your son. #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/fpsJE6fIus — Sweet T (@tdlogsdon) February 24, 2025

Mina came under fire once more when @tani_taniha wrote, “Chile, Mina is just with Mark for the money.”

Chile, Mina is just with Mark for the money. #90dayfiance pic.twitter.com/fPTIxvUmXb — TDARDEN (@tani_taniha) February 24, 2025

Mina says she’d leave Mark’s home ‘without regrets’

Mina made it clear during another confessional that her expectations were not met upon her arrival in New Hampshire.

“He told me, ‘If you come to the US, I will make you happy,'” Mina shared. “I don’t want to be in a house where I’m not happy.”

Mina, who told Mark she was the “boss” in their house, agreed to give Mark six months in their current home before she considered leaving.

But her last statements in Sunday night’s episode don’t bode well for her and Mark’s relationship.

“But if I had a chance to leave tomorrow, I’d do it without regrets and without hesitation,” Mina confessed.

Season 11 of 90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.