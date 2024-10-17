90 Day Fiance’s Mahmoud El Sherbiny drops major hint he’s still with Nicole

Where in the world is Mahmoud El Sherbiny?

The question has been on 90 Day Fiance fans’ minds for months.

Following his February 2024 arrest on domestic violence charges, Mahmoud has been lying low on social media.

But after a months-long hiatus, he returned to Instagram and TikTok in August 2024.

The last we heard from him, he was hanging out in Los Angeles, where his estranged wife, Nicole Sherbiny, resides.

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiancé newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Mahmoud shared several posts on TikTok without sharing his location, but eagle-eyed 90 Day Fiance fans studied the backdrops of Mahmoud’s photos and videos and presumed he was in LA.

While Mahmoud suggested that he’s still in California, he hasn’t shared his marital status.

Mahmoud’s latest photo offers a clue about his and Nicole’s marital status

90 Day Fiance sleuths have gone the extra mile and uncovered a detail from Mahmoud’s latest pic that may indicate he’s still in contact with Nicole.

Earlier this week, Mahmoud El Sherbiny uploaded a selfie taken in Humboldt County, Nevada, to his Instagram feed.

As 90 Day Fiance News and Memes reported, Mahmoud’s photo in The Silver State includes a detail that could easily be overlooked but provides a major clue.

Upon close inspection, the white car in the background seemingly belongs to his wife, Nicole.

After some investigative work, a 90 Day Fiance fan discovered the white Mini Cooper with a black roof pictured in Mahmoud’s selfie matches Nicole’s car, as seen on episodes of Happily Ever After? Season 8.

Are Mahmoud and Nicole still together?

Are Mahmoud and Nicole still husband and wife? That’s still unclear.

Mahmoud and Nicole have remained tight-lipped about their relationship, likely because their NDAs still bind them. And their social media activity doesn’t imply much about their relationship status.

On her Instagram feed, Nicole hasn’t posted any photos with Mahmoud since April 2023.

Nicole last appeared in Mahmoud’s Instagram feed on February 1, 2024 (their fifth anniversary).

Interestingly, Nicole changed her name on Instagram, too, and she’s now using her maiden name, Nicole Young.

Nicole now uses the surname Young in her Instagram bio. Pic credit: @nicole.sherbiny/Instagram

Nicole and Mahmoud have kept mum since their storyline was cut short on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?

Nicole and Mahmoud’s storyline abruptly ended in Season 8 of Happily Ever After? and were left out of the Tell All.

Most 90 Day Fiance fans assumed that Mahmoud’s domestic violence arrest was to blame for their sudden absence.

Toward the end of the season, Mahmoud and Nicole fought incessantly once he arrived in America.

In their final scene, Mahmoud stormed out of Nicole’s apartment, threatening to divorce her and return to Africa.

Whether or not Nicole and Mahmoud have reconciled remains to be seen.

Their absence on social media and TLC could mean they’ve been booted from the 90 Day Fiance franchise and/or they’re trying to work on their marital woes and keep them out of the public eye.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? is currently on hiatus on TLC.