90 Day Fiance’s Kimberly Rochelle accuses TJ Goswami of ‘punching her in the face’

Amid their recent breakup, Kimberly Rochelle has made startling accusations against her ex, TJ Goswami.

As Monsters and Critics reported, the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way alums recently called it quits.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers watched as Kimberly and TJ (real name Tejaswi) tied the knot during Season 5.

Their relationship was on the rocks before they became husband and wife in TJ’s native India.

Once they got married, things didn’t get much better for Kimberly and TJ, and 90 Day Fiance fans have been curious about their relationship status ever since.

Now that Kimberly and TJ have officially gone their separate ways, Kimberly is speaking out and claims that her husband was physically abusive to her before they married.

During a recent live video, as shared by Shabooty on Instagram, Kimberly told her followers that during a heated argument, things escalated, and TJ punched her in the face.

Kimberly says TJ punched her during an argument

“So, before we got married, TJ and I got into an argument, and I asked him to leave,” Kimberly began in a recent live video.

Kimberly Rochelle explained that she was living in her apartment, and had asked TJ to leave so she could have some space and “be at peace.”

“And, as I was trying to usher him out the door, he got angry, and he turned around and punched me in the face,” Kimberly alleged.

Kimberly noted that she doesn’t “take that kind of s**t” so she “punched his a** back.”

“And he hasn’t hit me since,” Kimberly continued.

She went on to say that she was physically abused as a child, so that’s something she doesn’t “play about.”

90 Day Fiance cast and viewers accuse Kimberly of lying

90 Day Fiance fans (and cast members) who watched the video on Shabooty’s Instagram feed spoke out and many weren’t buying Kimberly’s story.

Kimberly’s fellow 90 Day Fiance alum, Jenny Slatten, wrote, “Did she say he punched her in her face and this happened before marriage 🤔 once a victim always a victim.”

Another Instagram user asked why Kimberly is “dragging this out now, conveniently, years later,” and questioned why she would have married TJ if he punched her in the face.

One skeptic called Kimberly’s admission “suspish,” referring to her claims as “questionable.”

@lisasoli123 added, “I don’t believe a word she says.”

One cynic wrote that they are a domestic violence survivor themselves and sensed some manipulation on Kimberly’s part.

“Why is she even airing this, if it happened before the show?” queried another puzzled viewer.

90 Day Fiance fans weigh in. Pic credit: @shabootydotcom/Instagram

TJ has scrubbed his social media accounts amid his and Kimberly’s split

While Kimberly continues to toss accusations around on social media, her soon-to-be ex-husband, TJ, has deactivated his Instagram account.

His last post was uploaded in the middle of the night and also captured by Shabooty.

TJ shared a photo of a dirty concrete floor that was covered with ripped-up photos from their wedding day

In the text, TJ griped that Kimberly never appreciated anything he did for her, writing, “Bye forever!”

“God knows how much I did just to make you happy but eventually it’s proved you can never be satiated,” he added. “Never!”

Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC.