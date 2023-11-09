90 Day Fiance: The Other Way: Did Kimberly leave TJ in India and move back to the US? Here’s what we know

Kimberly Rochelle‘s recent social media activity raised some eyebrows about her marriage to Tejaswi “TJ” Goswami.

The 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way newbie gave up her life in the U.S. to move to India to live with her husband, TJ.

Despite some rifts in their relationship, Kimberly and TJ tied the knot and became husband and wife.

Their up-and-down love story is playing out on Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way and viewers have seen some pretty volatile arguments between the two.

On Kimberly’s first night in India, she lost her temper when her and TJ’s apartment wasn’t to her liking.

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiancé newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Kimberly has also butted heads with TJ’s brother, Yash, and has complained about some of the Indian customs she must adhere to as TJ’s new bride.

Kimberly Rochelle has been in the U.S. since September and is playing coy about her and TJ’s marital status

Off camera, Kimberly is back home in Alabama, visiting her family, as she shared on her Instagram.

In a carousel post uploaded earlier this month, Kimberly shared footage of her family members enjoying dinner at a local restaurant.

In the caption to the post, Kimberly wrote, “At Lamberts with the family 🙃 niecey is so good at catching rolls, I love the fried okra.”

In the comments section of her share, Kimberly was met with some questions from curious followers who asked about her whereabouts.

“You left India?” asked one such Instagram user.

Rather than give a direct answer, Kimberly played coy and used a shrugging emoji to respond.

Kimberly answered one of her Instagram followers with a vague emoji. Pic credit: @kimberlyrochelleofficial/Instagram

One of Kimberly’s followers asked whether she was back in the U.S., and the Alabama native replied, “Yep.”

When another fan commented that they hoped Kimberly was in the U.S. to stay, she responded with another shrugging emoji and wrote, “We’ll see.”

Kimberly was unclear when asked about her living arrangements. Pic credit: @kimberlyrochelleofficial/Instagram

Are Kimberly and TJ still together?

Could Kimberly’s responses mean she couldn’t hack it in India, or possibly that she and TJ are calling it quits?

Judging by some cryptic videos shared by Kimberly in recent weeks, it looks as though her and TJ’s marriage is on the rocks.

When asked whether she was happy in India, Kimberly told her IG followers, “No, absolutely not.”

In addition, Kimberly noted that she wasn’t even in India at the time, adding that when she is in India, she’s “not happy.”

Kimberly also admitted that she wasn’t adjusting to life in India and has been in the U.S. since mid-to-late September.

Perhaps the most damning evidence was another shrugging emoji Kimberly used when asked during a Q&A whether she and TJ were still married.

It’s unclear where Kimberly and TJ’s relationship stands now, but as a self-described clairvoyant, we assume that Kimberly would have seen the writing on the wall.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC.