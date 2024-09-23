90 Day Fiance alums TJ Goswami and Kimberly Rochelle split: ‘Both of us are toxic’

It’s over between another 90 Day Fiance couple.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way alums Tejaswai “TJ” Goswami and Kimberly Rochelle have called it quits.

90 Day Fiance viewers watched TJ and Kimberly’s tumultuous relationship storyline play out in Season 5.

Kimberly’s hot temper and propensity for screaming made for some volatile moments on screen.

90 Day Fiance viewers wondered about their relationship status, especially last year after Kimberly dropped hints on social media that she and TJ were having relationship problems.

Fast-forward one year, and now it’s confirmed that Kimberly and TJ have officially divorced.

TJ uploads and then deletes photos online and says Kimberly will never be ‘satiated’

The first to break the news was Shabooty on Instagram, sharing screenshots of TJ’s since-deleted Instagram comments and photos.

Overnight, TJ uploaded a photo of a dilapidated concrete floor covered in ripped-up photos from his and Kimberly’s Indian wedding.

In the posts, TJ wrote, “Bye forever!”

TJ added that there was “no reason to” tear up the photos and wished Kimberly to find someone to treat her the way she treated him.

TJ then accused Kimberly of not appreciating the things he did for her, claiming his efforts were “wasted.”

“God knows how much I did just to make you happy but eventually it’s proved you can never be satiated. Never!” TJ added.

Kimberly rips up her wedding photos and confirms her and TJ’s split

For her part, Kimberly went live on social media, posting the video on her Instagram feed.

In the caption of her recording, Kimberly wrote, “So this is where we are today…& where we’re not. Both of us are toxic. Leaving is the only thing I can do right now.”

Kimberly told her fans during the video that she and TJ have been having frequent arguments.

She said the fights have resulted in TJ secluding himself from everyone else, sometimes for days at a time, not talking to anybody but then “[coming] back and [expecting] everything to be okay.”

Kimberly called TJ’s behavior “a form of manipulation” and said things really escalated on September 11 when a fight got out of hand.

Kimberly admitted to ripping up some of their wedding photos, calling their wedding days “one of the worst” days of her life.

In the comments section of her Reel, Kimberly acknowledged that her story isn’t “pretty.”

Kimberly hinted that she stayed with TJ because she was “blinded” by love, adding, “I’m not crazy, other people go through this too. I have to do what’s best for me.”

Meanwhile, TJ has since deactivated his Instagram account.

Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC.