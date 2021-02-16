90 Day Fiance: Yara Zaya and Jovi Dufren spotted with their baby for first time

90 Day Fiance stars Yara Zaya and Jovi Dufren were spotted with their baby girl. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance couple Yara Zaya and Jovi Dufren have been spotted with their baby daughter for the first time.

The new parents were photographed enjoying a fun day out as a family of three just a few months after welcoming their baby girl into the world.

The picture first emerged on Twitter, showing the couple with their baby in a resort somewhere in Miami. The three appeared to have a blast as they basked in the sun by the poolside.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

In the photo, Jovi looked quite relaxed with his daughter comfortably sitting on his lap. Meanwhile, Yara adorably checked on her little one, touching her face ever so gently. It’s clear that the 90 Day Fiance couple is head over heels with their daughter, who is thought to have been born in September.

Rumors of Jovi and Yara having a baby together first broke last month after eagle-eyed fans spotted some clues in their social media updates. One of Yara’s holiday photos revealed some baby-inspired decorations on the Christmas tree.

It was also alleged that the 90 Day Fiance star started an Amazon baby registry prior to her delivery date. Apparently, Jovi and Yara listed items in pink, implying they were expecting a baby girl. These items included baby clothes, diapers, feeding bottles, toys, and more.

Jovi and Yara embrace parenthood

Yara Zaya and Jovi Dufren appear to have put their partying ways behind after welcoming their first daughter together. The 90 Day Fiance couple is famous for their lifestyle, traveling to different places and just having fun.

But now, it seems they have changed their priorities after becoming parents. It also looks like the couple has set aside their differences as they tackle family life together.

90 Day Fiance couple married or not?

Some fans are also wondering if Yara Zaya and Jovi Dufren have already tied the knot. According to online rumors, the 90 Day Fiance couple allegedly got married on February 14, 2020, in Las Vegas, Nevada. If that is the case, then the couple just celebrated their first wedding anniversary.

Jovi and Yara, who both love traveling, met via a travel app. The two instantly clicked and after chatting regularly for a few months, they decided to meet face-to-face in Budapest.

Their relationship is far from being perfect, though. The 90 Day Fiance couple has their fair share of ups and downs as seen on the show. They seemed to be the complete opposites of each other, so much so that fans thought they would not last.

However, they appear to have proved their doubters wrong as they continue to enjoy family life with their daughter.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.