90 Day Fiance: Yara and Gwen joke about whether Trish called Natalie a hooker

Yara and Gwen joked around about whether Mike’s mom Trish was saying “hooker” or “cooker” during the controversial Thanksgiving dinner. Pic credit: TLC

The great debate rages on as to whether Mike’s mom Trish called Natalie a hooker on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, and fellow castmates Yara and Gwen weigh in.

The daughter and mother-in-law duo appeared together in Yara’s Instagram story where Yara jokingly brought up whether Gwen called her a “cooker” or a “hooker.”

Natalie famously made a huge deal out of possibly misunderstanding or misinterpreting what Trish said to her during Thanksgiving dinner when they were cooking together.

Natalie thought Trish called her a hooker, a point that Trish and Mike vehemently deny, but Natalie refused to let it go and the situation has been the crux of a lot of fighting between Mike and Natalie.

Yara, who is a fellow Ukrainian, has an accent very similar to Natalie’s, so drawing a comparison to the debated words “hooker” or “cooker” makes sense.

Yara and Gwen joined the debate of whether Natalie was called a ‘hooker’ or a ‘cooker’

During Yara’s Instagram story she shared a video of her and Gwen in what looks like a kitchen where they invoke the hooker/cooker debate and banter about it jokingly.

In the video Yara said, “Mrs. Gwen I don’t understand you call me a hooker or a cooker?”

Gwen replied, “A cooker not a hooker.”

Yara retorted in an exclamation, “You freaking called me a hooker now!”

Gwen asserted, “Cooker! Cooker!”

Yara then remarked to the camera, “I’m cooking food for her and she called me a hooker.”

Yara and Gwen jokingly mimic the possible misunderstanding between Natalie and Trish. Pic credit: @yarazaya/Instagram

Outside of Happily Ever After? Yara has been the focus of multiple controversies lately

Yara and Jovi’s storyline on Happily Ever After? this season has been heavily about their life as new parents navigating the coronavirus pandemic and Jovi’s demanding job. Off-screen, however, there is more scandalous drama about Yara’s past and clothing line.

Yara has been called out for climbing the reality TV ladder after critics found footage of Yara and her mother on a Ukrainian TV show where she was trying to find love with a foreign man and her mother was against it.

Yara also got into hot water with fans after it was discovered that Yara has been upselling clothes from cheap online retailers and advertising them as her own.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.