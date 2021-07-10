90 Day Fiance: Yara argues with critics accusing her of upselling cheap clothes from online retailers

After being called out for upselling clothes from cheap retailers Yara fought with one of the critics who reposted the scandalous information. Pic credit: TLC

Yara is in hot water with critics and supporters who found out that she has been jacking up the prices of cheap clothes from known online retailers and selling them as her own. After many 90 Day Fiance critics shared the information, Yara DMed one of the critics who reposted it.

A well-known 90 Day Fiance fan page, @90daytrollin, was the original source to call her out, and other fan pages reposted the information which made Yara mad.

Yara got mad enough for being called out on upselling that she DMed one of the critics who reposted the scandalous accusations, @that_mommy_says_bad_words, and her messages included voice messages too.

Yara was called out for upselling cheap clothes from known cheap retailers

@90daytrollin uncovered from another source that Yara was upselling clothes from Ali Baba, a well-known online store for cheap clothing, and was attempting to rebrand them as her own.

The post shows the jacket on Yara’s clothing site for $89.99 and is accompanied by two pictures of Yara wearing the jacket. The last picture of the post shows the same exact jacket being sold on alibaba,.com for between $14.94 and $16.95.

The caption read, “Yara is selling this jacket for $89 and it’s only $15 at @alibaba.com_official ..WTF is wrong with her did she not think people would find out…thank to one of my followers.”

Other fan pages, like @truecrime_jankie, reposted the information that Yara was not being truthful about the originality of her brand.

They said in the caption to their photo, “If you want this jacket- go to @alibaba_official and get it for few dollars.”

This same source also caught Yara selling another item on her site that can be found on Amazon.

They said, “Yara’s dress sells for $130, Amazon sells for $52.”

Yara fought with a critic who reposted the accusation

@that_mommy_says_bad_words was another source to repost Yara’s upselling scandal, but Yara herself chose to DM them to express her dismay after being called out.

Yara started the DM on Instagram by exclaiming, “Omg, how mean you are, made your business, and then talk about.”

@that_mommy_says_bad_words replied, “How am I mean? I didn’t [say] it, I reposted it.”

Yara answered, “You have no life its cray.”

@that_mommy_says_bad_words then said, “Um ok. Be mad at who called you out and leave me be Jesus. Go look at my post and tell me where I said something bad about you. Don’t be a b***h and start insulting me when I’ve done nothing to you.”

Yara then left a voice message saying, “I made the dress, I pay a lot of money to order that dress. did you ever order that dress from amazon? Did you know that its the same quality that I’m selling? How people like that can live and try to destroy somebody’s business try to stick her nose to somewhere that is insane.”

Yara initiated an insulting attack on a critic who reposted the information about her clothing upselling. @that_mommy_says_bad_words

The heated interaction continued when @that_mommy_says_bad_words replied to the voice message saying, “Am I the one who made the post. Don’t even try to say I’m trying to ruin your f*****g business jfc.”

Yara left another voice message saying, “I not need for people who try to destroy my stuff, like you know, and you can go resend this voice message to other groups, because 100 percent that is what you will do.”

Before saying the tense goodbyes to each other @that_mommy_says_bad_words retaliated to the voice message by saying, “I used to like you but damn. You’re so dramatic. Go yell at the 200 other pages who reposted that and get over yourself.”

Yara continued her tense conversation with a critic. Pic credit: @that_mommy_says_bad_words

With such an intense exchange between Yara and her critics, along with the evidence that Yara has been reselling much cheaper clothes for more than twice what you can purchase them for on other sites, it is doubtful that this will be the end of the drama.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.