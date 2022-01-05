90 Day Fiance: Was Alina Kasha really washing her face for 10 minutes? Here’s what she jokingly admitted

Alina Kasha joked about the scene in which she took a 10-minute break in the bathroom. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days newcomer Alina Kasha continued to prove she has a great sense of humor with her latest joke about herself.

Alina Kasha made headlines when she joined Season 5 of Before the 90 Days as the first little person to appear on the franchise.

Alina is a Russian model and performer who pursued a romantic relationship with her longtime American friend, Caleb Greenwood.

Alina Kasha takes 10 minutes to wash her face in scene from 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days

This season on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, Alina has proven that she’s a good sport, both on the show and on social media.

Recently, Alina mocked a scene from last week’s episode of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days in which Caleb teased her for taking so long in the bathroom.

During the scene, Caleb and Alina woke up in Turkey after spending their first night together. Alina expressed to Caleb that she was unhappy they didn’t get intimate the night before.

“We didn’t have sex. Didn’t even kiss,” Caleb admitted during the scene. “I just wasn’t feeling it.”

Caleb blamed being tired from long hours on a flight as well as struggling with the realization of their physical differences as reasons for not having sex with Alina right away.

When Caleb asked Alina how her night was, she was honest and told him she was “very upset” because he went to take a shower, then she went to wash her face “for like, literally, 10 minutes,” and claimed that Caleb was already asleep when she came back to bed.

“Yeah, I mean, 10 minutes is a long time to wash your face, and when you’re halfway dead, it’s just… you conk out,” Caleb told Alina.

Alina Kasha pokes fun at face-washing scene

Alina played on the joke in a recent Instagram post she shared on Tuesday, January 4.

The Russian model shared two selfies, seemingly from the same night she filmed the bathroom scene, donning her silky pink top as she posed for some serious snaps.

“Him: thinking she’s taking all this time to wash her face,” Alina captioned her post. “Her: having an actual photoshoot in a bathroom🤣.”

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers have been unsure of Caleb’s intentions, but they’ve fallen in love with Alina and it’s easy to see why.

Alina has proven to her fans that she doesn’t let her disability define her and she has shown off her fun-loving side with her great sense of humor.

