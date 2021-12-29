90 Day Fiance: Alina Kasha talks dating someone with a disability, becoming their caregiver

Alina Kasha opened up about dating someone with a disability and whether that means also becoming a caretaker. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star Alina Kasha opened up whether someone automatically becomes a caregiver when they date someone with a disability.

This season on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, viewers met Alina, an entertainer from Russia, who took a chance on love with her longtime friend, Caleb, from America.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star Alina Kasha has been open about her disability

Alina knows a thing or two about dating someone with a disability as she was born with a form of dwarfism called diastrophic dysplasia, which affects the body’s cartilage and typically causes shorter stature.

The 27-year-old Russian singer, and first little person on the franchise, recently took to Instagram to talk about what dating someone with a physical disability can be like.

Alina shared a selfie along with her message in the caption, which read, “I’m surprised by how many people think if you date someone with a disability, you become their caregiver. And that there’s no way around it.”

Alina then mentioned that although disabled individuals often need help in their daily lives, there is help available, and it doesn’t always mean that a significant other has to tackle all of the responsibility themselves.

“Yes, the help might be needed, but there’s always a choice. There are people who do this professionally and you can hire them if you’re too busy for it,” she continued.

Alina Kasha offers alternatives to becoming a caregiver

“There are programs (in Russia not so much though) that help to pay for it or it can be even free,” Alina added. “And honey, who’s stopping you from getting rich and successful to afford all the services?!”

Alina also mentioned that modifications can be made to homes which can also be helpful, and told her fans that humans, in general, rely on the help of others.

“Also, a lot of stuff in a permanent residence can be designed in a way where there’s much less help needed than in some unfamiliar places. It’s the same at my home and it can be even better, but frankly, I don’t want to put too much effort in that since I don’t own the apartment I live in, I just rent it.”

“And the last but not least… we all help each other. Think about how many times you asked someone to do something. Human beings can’t really survive just solo💖”

Alina recently told her fans, “You can be disabled and beautiful,” making the point that being disabled doesn’t take away from someone’s beauty, and she seems to be proving just that.

