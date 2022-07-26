90 Day Fiance viewers slam Emily for going through Kobe’s iPad

90 Day Fiance viewers have taken issue with Emily Bieberly going through Kobe Blaise’s iPad. Pic credit: TLC

During the latest episode of 90 Day Fiance, viewers watched Emily Bieberly open her fiance Kobe’s iPad when she was tidying up.

She claimed that when she plugged in the iPad to charge, she saw that Kobe was searching for one-bedroom apartments in Colombus, Ohio, where he wanted Emily to consider moving.

When she stormed off to confront Kobe about what she saw, she divulged that she had looked at the search history to find the information.

90 Day viewers have taken issue with the shady nature in which they think Emily went through Kobe’s personal item.

Furthermore, many of the 90 Day audience thought that her approach in addressing it with Kobe was indicative of how her ill-received personality has been.

On the show, Emily and Kobe only have a few days before they get married, and they are keeping their second pregnancy a secret from Emily’s family.

A 90 Day Fiance viewer called Emily Bieberly out

A Reddit thread was started that showed a still image of Emily from the latest episode where she was looking through Kobe’s iPad.

The subject of the thread read as if Emily was talking, saying, “‘Soooo, like… I was plugging in your iPad and it somehow unlocked itself, opened the browser and then opened the search history! Kinda weird, right?!'”

The thread got almost 2000 points and more than 500 comments from disgruntled 90 Day viewers.

Other 90 Day Fiance viewers had a problem with Emily Bieberly going through Kobe Blaise’s iPad

90 Day viewers were quick to jump into the comments and share their opinions of Emily’s behavior around Kobe’s privacy.

One commenter remarked, “Then she totally shut him down when he called her out for invading his privacy as if that wasn’t just as big of an issue.”

Someone added, “Everything she does or says is never a big issue. Kobe saying STFU to her…now THAT’S a big issue!”

Another Emily critic made the point, “She marched out there looking for a confrontation and then threatened him with an even bigger emotional outburst if he repeats the same behavior.”

The critic continued, “I think that’s how she controls people. Her attitude and outbursts are so bad that people tip-toe around her afraid to set her off.”

