90 Day Fiance: Emily shares sonogram of second baby with Kobe, says the ‘secret’s out’

Emily told her fans the “secret’s out” after her positive pregnancy tests were revealed on 90 Day Fiance. Pic credit: @emm_babbyy/Instagram

Emily Bieberly’s second pregnancy was revealed during Sunday’s episode of 90 Day Fiance, and now she’s sharing some details since the “secret’s out.”

American-born Emily and her Cameroonian fiance Kobe Blaise joined the cast of Season 9 of the flagship series alongside five other new couples.

While living in her parents’ basement when Kobe arrived in the U.S. on his K-1 visa, Emily’s parents had one strict rule for her and Kobe: don’t get pregnant again. The couple is already parents to 2-year-old Koban, and rumors have circulated that they’ve welcomed a second child together.

Sunday’s episode of 90 Day Fiance revealed that Emily was pregnant after she and Kobe headed to the drug store to take two pregnancy tests, which each produced positive results.

Emily Bieberly confirms pregnancy news: ‘Secret’s out!’

Now that 90 Day Fiance viewers know that Emily got pregnant again while filming for the show, she figured it was time to share the news herself on social media.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, following Sunday’s episode reveal, Emily shared a Reel which she captioned, “Secrets out! Our family is growing and we are all so excited🧡”

The video, set to the song When I Pray For You by Dan + Shay, opened with an ultrasound photo along with the text, “Hello everyone!” Next, the video showed a still photo of Koban sporting a shirt that read, “Promoted to Big Brother” as he cheesed big for the camera, a set of ultrasound photos on his lap.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Next, Emily shared video footage of baby number two moving in the ultrasound and a few more still shots of Koban giving his best big smiles to the camera.

Emily’s 90 Day Fiance castmates and fans flocked to the comments section, where they congratulated her and Kobe on their latest addition.

90 Day Fiance cast, viewers react to Emily’s pregnancy news

Kara Bass, another 90 Day Fiance newbie, wrote, “I love this!!” while their castmate, Shaeeda Sween, commented, “👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽❤️congratulations 🎉” Shaeeda’s fiance, Bilal Hazziez stopped by to tell Emily, “How awesome 🤩”

Pic credit: @emm_babbyy/Instagram

In addition to her castmates, Emily’s followers were happy to get confirmation of her exciting news and took to the comments section as well.

“Congratulations Mama….so exciting!!!! ❤️” read one comment from an excited fan. Another congratulated Emily and Kobe on their surprise addition: “Congrats to you both unexpected but still a blessing I been there 🙏🏽❤️”

Pic credit: @emm_babbyy/Instagram

More congratulations came in the comments, with Emily’s fans showing their support for her and Kobe’s growing family.

Rumors have been circulating, with one source claiming that Emily and Kobe have already welcomed their second child, and it looks as though it might not be a rumor after all. A 90 Day Fiance fan page on Instagram shared a pic that allegedly pictured Emily and Kobe’s castmate Guillermo Rojer holding their daughter as they arrived to film the Tell All.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery Plus.