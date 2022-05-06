90 Day Fiance viewers point out photoshop fail on Darcey Silva’s nose ‘falling apart’ in latest photo

Darcey Silva’s photoshop fail was pointed out by her critics. Pic credit: @darceysilva/Instagram

Darcey Silva of 90 Day Fiance fame came under fire for a recent photoshop fail when critics noticed her nose looked as though it was “falling apart.”

Darcey and her twin sister Stacey Silva are no strangers to cosmetic surgery and they’ve been open about the myriad of procedures they’ve undergone.

Since Darcey’s introduction to 90 Day Fiance viewers in 2017 during Season 1 of Before the 90 Days, her appearance has changed drastically.

Fans and critics often point out that despite having so much work done to her face, Darcey still uses filters and photoshop when sharing pics.

Darcey Silva shares pic with photoshop-chopped nose, finger

The 47-year-old Connecticut native recently shared a seductive selfie on Instagram, plugging her OnlyFans.

“Darcey’s world! Come join me on @onlyfans! Love you all! ❤️” the caption read on Darcey’s post.

For her up-close selfie, Darcey posed in her signature serious-faced pose, resting one finger on her chin and her other fingers on her chest for the snap. Darcey’s pillows acted as a backdrop for the photo, and she kept her look simple, wearing her long, blonde hair down while sporting a nameplate necklace, silver bracelet, long sparkly nails, and a black bra.

Although Darcey intended for her photo to draw in fans to her OnlyFans, her followers noticed something else instead. Darcey’s right nostril and the tip of her nose looked as though they had been cut, and a chunk was missing from the tip. Additionally, Darcey’s right index finger had the same effect, looking as though a photoshop fail took place.

Darcey’s critics who noticed the photoshop fail couldn’t help but take to the comments to point it out.

90 Day Fiance fans point out Darcey’s photoshop fail

“Photoshopped nose 👃 zoom in haha 😂” read one comment from a follower who noticed Darcey’s nose looked digitally altered.

Another also pointed out that her finger looked altered: “Her finger is chopped & so is her nose 😂,” they wrote.

“Lol your nose and fingernail are f**ked up. Great editing skills,” mocked another one of Darcey’s critics. “Wth happened to the tip of your nose,” asked another follower.

One of Darcey’s critics felt her nose looked as though it was “falling apart” while more called her out for her photoshop fail.

Among the surgeries and procedures that Darcey has had done – which Darcey & Stacey viewers watched play out on TV – are revision rhinoplasty, fox eyes, a cheek lift with buccal fat removal, a lip lift, 360 high definition vaser liposuction, and a breast uplift.

Darcey doesn’t seem fazed by the comments from her critics; in her eyes, she’s “snatched to the Gods.”

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.