Darcey and Stacey Silva talk more plastic surgery: ‘No shame in our game’

Darcey and Stacey Silva are well-known for the myriad of cosmetic procedures and plastic surgeries they’ve had performed, and it looks like they aren’t slowing down any time soon.

The twins’ signature look has morphed quite a bit since 90 Day Fiance fans were first introduced to Darcey and her sister Stacey.

At the Season 3 Tell All for Darcey & Stacey, the twins had their latest procedures on full display, showing off not only their new platinum blonde wigs but the healed results of their extensive facial procedures.

Darcey and Stacey Silva dish on more cosmetic procedures

Now, according to the Silva twins, they won’t be putting the brakes on their cosmetic procedures and recently talked about having more work done to keep themselves looking, as they would put it, “snatched.”

The twins recently spoke with Life & Style and were asked, “Any plans for further transformative twin procedures?”

“I haven’t done anything recent other than the Turkey transformation that we did, but we do our filler, do the threads, um like, the fox eye, and those dissolve after a while so probably we’ll continue doing that,” Darcey shared. “And, um, exercise so we don’t have to keep getting more lipo. You know? It only lasts for so long.”

Darcey & Stacey viewers will remember when Darcey and Stacey traveled to Turkey to undergo a multitude of procedures at once. The twins underwent “Barbie touchup surgery” which included, revision rhinoplasty, fox eyes, cheek lift with buccal fat removal, lip lift, 360 high definition vaser liposuction, and breast uplifts.

Stacey Silva on cosmetic procedures: ‘No shame in our game’

Stacey added, “Yeah, definitely diet and exercise and um, honestly, like, you know… we’re busy, we’re busy, you know, and we’re tired. We’re in our 40s so it’s like we definitely really want to start, you know, putting more exercise in our routine.”

“But yeah, we definitely love our Botox and our non-invasive treatments – lasers and stuff like that – but you know, we’re 47,” Stacey added. “It’s just… no shame in our game.”

Despite Darcey and Stacey looking forward to even more cosmetic procedures in the future, their fans and critics have urged them to stop. After seeing their latest looks during the Season 3 Darcey & Stacey Tell All, viewers urged the sisters to put the brakes on cosmetic procedures and embrace their natural looks as they age.

Judging by their enthusiasm for constantly changing up their looks, however, it doesn’t appear that the Silva twins will be slowing down any time soon when it comes to cosmetic procedures.

Darcey & Stacey is currently on hiatus.