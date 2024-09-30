90 Day Fiance viewers ‘disgusted’ by Loren Allen, urge Faith to dump him ASAP

Loren Allen just made his reality TV debut, and viewers already dislike him.

On this season on Before the 90 Days, 90 Day Fiance viewers were introduced to one of the most eccentric cast members to date.

Loren, a native of Nevada, just arrived in the Philippines to meet his online girlfriend, Faith, for the first time in person.

Off the bat, Loren’s behavior was questionable.

Before his trip overseas, Loren prepared for the humid weather by working up a sweat and simultaneously cooking native Filipino dishes in his bathroom.

He presented Faith with a 40-page “girlfriend” test containing off-the-wall questions.

In addition, Loren revealed to Faith that he’s broke, unemployed, and homeless.

Loren dropped some heavy news on Faith

Loren revealed that he had sex with someone else before leaving for the Philippines and, as a result, contracted gonorrhea.

Loren went into explicit detail about his STD, telling TLC producers that he had “gunk spewing out of his penis.”

He wasn’t too bothered by his diagnosis, comparing it to food poisoning and claiming that within a week and a half, he’d be “hunky dory.”

Even though Loren has a lackadaisical attitude toward just about everything, Faith does not.

She was shocked to discover not only that Loren had contracted gonorrhea but that he contracted it because he was being unfaithful to her.

Faith isn’t the only one shocked by Loren’s behavior, either.

90 Day Fiance fans are repulsed by Loren’s behavior

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers are downright disgusted by Loren’s antics.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter) after Sunday night’s episode, Loren’s critics lashed out at the TLC newcomer and urged Faith to run for the hills (if she hasn’t already).

Perhaps the most tame criticism aimed at Loren read, “Loren is lame.”

However, others didn’t mince words and admitted that Loren makes them “sick.”

“No, a STD isn’t like food poisoning!!! Faith better dump this gross bum,” wrote @Bedollz.

Marcus Olofzon wrote, “I’m sorry but Loren is disgusting.”

“OMG! Loren is trash! TRASH!” added another critic.

The detractor felt it was time for Faith to be given a new storyline and noted that she deserves “so much more” than that “gonorrhea carrying, trifling, nasty rat.”

90 Day Fiance critics weigh in. Pic credit: @MrsGailPierre/@Bedollz/@olofzonmarcus/@HopeInspire/X

Another 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewer uploaded a screenshot from the scene in which Loren revealed to Faith that he had gonorrhea.

In the clip, Loren smiled as he delivered the news, which didn’t sit well with the viewer.

“Loren is smiling telling Faith that he cheated on her and has an std…” they captioned the pic. “This man is a psychopathic piece of s***e!”

Loren is smiling telling Faith that he cheated on her and has an std… 😳 This man is a psychopathic piece of shite!#90DayFiance #90DayFianceBeforeThe90Days pic.twitter.com/JCsHYmOuj3 — SHANI (@SNEALMade) September 30, 2024

Rumors about Loren’s life off camera

Loren Allen hasn’t earned himself a good reputation so far this season.

Elsewhere on social media, accusations are being tossed around, claiming that Loren is responsible for child support for his two children from a former marriage.

On top of that, as Monsters and Critics previously reported, Loren was banned from the social media platform Reddit after allegedly posting vile remarks aimed at women.

According to his Facebook profile, Loren works at TJ Maxx in Las Vegas, Nevada, and is currently in a relationship, although he fails to mention with whom.

We aren’t sure if Loren and Faith are still together, but something tells us they’ve parted ways.

As Loren confessed after telling Faith about his STD, “I really messed up. We’re probably breaking up.”

Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.