90 Day Fiance newbie Loren Allen banned from social media for ‘vile’ comments about women

Loren Allen from 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is in hot water.

The reality TV newcomer just made his debut in Season 7 of the 90 Day Fiance spin-off, and fans of the franchise have dug up some dirt on him.

While Loren’s storyline plays out on TLC, some 90 Day Fiance sleuths have been unearthing scandalous information about the eccentric Nevada native.

As it turns out, Loren has been banned from a 90 Day Fiance SubReddit for making insensitive remarks aimed at men and women, white people, his ex-wife, and America.

The nasty comments were posted on an AMA or Ask Me Anything, where Redditors open the floor for others to ask them direct questions.

Earlier this month, Loren participated in an AMA, and during his interactions with 90 Day Fiance fans, things took a turn.

Loren Allen’s ‘abhorrent’ comments come to light

X user Judgey McJudgington shared one of the posts made by Loren on Reddit, in which he talked about hormones affecting sweat’s odor.

“Hormones control somewhat of your sweat smells like, men are disgusting and cis woman vigina get so gross and your always forcing them to shower, but trans doesn’t have a rotting vigina[sic],” he wrote.

Loren’s comments from Reddit are making their rounds on X. Pic credit: @anfisasredbag/X

Starcasm shared even more of Loren’s posts from Reddit in which he spoke of his “succubus” of an ex-wife, “evil controlling America,” and called men “disgusting pigs.”

Loren’s controversial thread has since been removed on Reddit for “Calling white people ‘the devil’ and making misogynistic comments about the female anatomy.”

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers are disgusted by Loren’s remarks

In response to Loren’s derogatory remarks, 90 Day Fiance viewers took aim at the TLC personality.

In response to Loren’s comments about “forcing” women to shower, @RealityByAshley wrote, “I want Loren to try to ‘force me to shower.’ I will stomp him.”

“Yep- super gross, vile, abhorrent, all of the words. Idk how this wasn’t bigger news tbh,” added @_gingerbaked.

90 Day Fiance viewers weigh in. Pic credit: @anfisasredbag/X

X user @anfisasredbag added their two cents and called Loren “disgusting” for his repulsive statements.

Loren’s storyline on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Season 7

This week on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, viewers watched Loren Allen arrive in the Philippines to meet his girlfriend, Faith, in person.

Not long after stepping foot in Faith’s native country, Loren gave Faith a 40-page written “girlfriend” test.

Loren claimed the the test was to help him understand Faith better.

Loren asked Faith to name a place she didn’t want to go, to describe a bird, and whether snakes are found on every continent.

Faith only read a few questions before she decided she had enough, telling Loren, “Never mind. Rip it up and [take it back] to the U.S.”

Then, during a solo confessional, Faith admitted what everyone else was thinking: Loren’s test was “crazy” and “kind of weird.”

Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.