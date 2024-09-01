90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days: Watch Loren’s eccentric bathroom routine to prepare for the Philippines

Season 7 of Before the 90 Days is kicking off with a bang tonight.

90 Day Fiance newcomer Loren shared his peculiar bathroom habit, which he says will prepare him for the humid climate in the Philippines: exercising in steamy shrimp vapors.

The Nevada native is preparing to fly across the world to meet his love, Faith, which will be his first time traveling abroad.

Loren brushes up on cooking some Filipino dishes before he heads to the Philippines.

Before his flight, he’d been practicing making a recipe consisting of shrimp, sweet chili sauce, soy sauce, and garlic.

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiancé newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

But Loren’s choice of cuisine is not what’s peculiar, it’s where he’s choosing to cook it: in his bathroom.

Loren cooks Filipino food while exercising in his bathroom to prepare for his trip

In a clip shared by @90dayfiance on Instagram, Loren explains why he’s whipping up Filipino meals over the top of his toilet and sink.

“A lot of people tell me that in the Philippines, it’s so, so hot, it’s so humid, you can’t take it,” Loren shares.

As it turns out, Loren has been preparing for the hot weather by multi-tasking in his bathroom.

“I’m not just going to sit here. I’m going to do some exercises. You know, I’m really going to get into it because, in the Philippines, we’re going to be running around, doing all kinds of crazy things. I want to be ready,” he confesses.

Loren is taking his practice seriously, as he removes his shirt and begins throwing punches, doing pushups and jumping jacks to work up a sweat.

As Loren explains, once the pots of his shrimp concoction get heated up, it gets “super steamy, super hot” in his bathroom.

Loren is taking this extremely seriously—so much so that he’s been doing this weekly for the past two or three months.

Loren is willing to go to great lengths to please Faith, whom he calls an “amazing” woman.

He admits that he’s never felt like he belonged in the US, so he’s looking forward to the opportunity to experience a new culture.

Loren has never even stepped foot in an airport before

In another Instagram clip of Loren’s storyline, he says Faith is “his goddess,” so he will do whatever he can to make their relationship work.

Loren has never been in an airport, so he’s sacrificing a lot for his “everything.”

“It has to work!” he proclaims.

Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days premieres on Sunday, September 1, at 8/7c on TLC.