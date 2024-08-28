90 Day Fiance viewers excited for all news couples this season on Before the 90 Days: ‘Finally new people!’

A new 90 Day Fiance spin-off is just around the corner, and no returning couples will be featured this time.

Season 7 of Before the 90 Days premieres this weekend, and 90 Day Fiance viewers look forward to a new batch of couples.

Rather than recycling former couples like many former seasons, in this season, all eight couples will be new to the franchise.

As Monsters and Critics reported, eight Americans will travel the world to Nigeria, the Philippines, Ghana, Poland, Brazil, Jordan, South Africa, and Croatia — in search of true love.

This season’s couples include Tigerlily and Adnan, Rayne and Chidi, Loren and Faith, Niles and Matilda, Joe and Magda, Brian and Ingrid, Veah and Sunny, and Vanja and Božo.

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiancé newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

90 Day Fiance recently shared photos of all eight couples in an Instagram post he captioned, “Meet the new couples! 👀 Follow their journeys on an all new season of #90DayFiance: Before the 90 Days, premiering Sunday September 1 at 8/7c.”

In response to the post, 90 Day Fiance fans headed to the comments, where many of them expressed how excited they were to see all new faces instead of returning couples.

90 Day Fiance fans are relieved to see new couples this season on Before the 90 Days

One Instagram user commented how excited they were to see some fresh faces and noted how “sick” they were of seeing Angela Deem, Big Ed Brown, and Jasmine Pineda on 90 Day Fiance spin-offs.

“Finally new people!” commented @shirleyjoestar. “We are so tired of seeing the same people over and over. Time for them to get a real job.”

Clayton Clark from Season 10 of 90 Day Fiance added his two cents, writing, “All new couples, let’s go. 👏.”

90 Day Fiance fans weighed in. Pic credit: @90dayfiance/Instagram

Plenty of other commenters echoed the sentiment, adding that a new set of couples means a new set of drama.

Rayne and Chidi and Tigerlily and Adnan’s storylines will debut this Sunday

Ahead of Sunday’s premiere, 90 Day Fiance shared some teaser clips on its Instagram feed.

In one clip, Rayne’s mom speaks out, telling producers that her daughter is “not [being] realistic” about her relationship with her Nigerian boyfriend, Chidi.

Rayne’s mom fears she’ll end up angry and hurt because she overlooked many things in her relationship and forced it just because she was desperate.

One such issue is Rayne and Chidi’s beliefs, which don’t align.

Rayne tells TLC producers that she believes in aliens, UFOs, and Illuminati and fears her non-Christian beliefs will clash with Chidii’s Christian values.

But as far as she is concerned, Rayne believes she can “show Chidi the truth.”

In another clip, 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers see a clip featuring another couple, Tigerlily and Adnan.

Tigerlily explains that she began following Adnan after noticing his profile online, and before she knew it, they were video chatting all day.

And even though they’ve only been talking for four months, Tigerlily considers her romance with Adnan the best relationship she’s ever had.

Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days premieres on Sunday, September 1, at 8/7c on TLC.