90 Day Fiance viewers criticize Shekinah Garner’s recent nose job

Shekinah Garner, a 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way cast member, recently debuted her latest rhinoplasty, sparking online criticism.

Known for her openness about cosmetic procedures, Garner’s latest transformation, performed by Turkish surgeon Dr. Alpaslan Yildirim, has polarized fans who follow her on social media and forums like Reddit.

Many viewers believe her newest nose is overly refined and doesn’t match her facial proportions, with some fans expressing disappointment, feeling she looked better before.

They shared concerns over her continual pursuit of cosmetic surgery, with comments pointing out that her latest procedure may detract from her natural appearance​.

Garner’s boyfriend, Sarper Guven, took an active role in shaping her new look, even drawing his preferred nose design on her face before surgery.

While Garner felt supported by Guven and reported satisfaction with her final results, some viewers found his influence troubling.

90 Day Fiance fans react to Shekinah’s nose job

On Reddit, one fan commented, “The nose looks like it was picked from a bag of prosthetics and attached to her face 🤦🏻‍♀️ Idk if her makeup technique made it look like a different color and texture than the rest of her face but omggggg she has done too much!”

Pic credit: u/Not_so_hotMESS/Reddit

Another added, “I think it looks too small for her face,” to which a fellow user replied, “Yup, was wondering if it’s only because her lips are too big!”

“This is it So it makes her philtrum (space between nose and top of lips) looks too long Her nose looked nice before,” another added.

Pic credit: u/welcometosunnydale/Sea-Brush-2443/GalaxyPatio/moodylilb/Reddit

Many fans expressed that they preferred her previous look and questioned her decision for more surgery.

Shekinah Garner remains defiant as she continues her extensive cosmetic journey

This rhinoplasty follows two previous nose surgeries and several other cosmetic enhancements for Garner, who has also undergone facelifts, neck lifts, lip fillers, and Botox over the years.

Although she’s happy with the improvements, critics speculate that her continuous adjustments reflect deeper insecurities.

Some fans have linked her desire for surgery to the pressures of reality TV. In contrast, others compared her journey to fellow 90 Day Fiance stars Darcey and Stacey Silva, who are also known for their extensive cosmetic procedures.

Garner has shared that her surgeries help her feel more confident, and despite the negative feedback, she’s stood by her choices.

While some supporters on social media commend her transformation and encourage her confidence, the reality star’s extensive cosmetic history has sparked an ongoing debate about the psychological impact of repeat surgeries and public expectations of beauty.

Fans of 90 Day Fiance continue to voice support and criticism as Garner shares her journey online.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs Mondays at 8/7c on TLC.