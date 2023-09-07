90 Day Fiance newbie Shekinah looks unrecognizable in photos before cosmetic procedures

Shekinah Garner and her boyfriend Sarper just made their debut on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, and they were immediately compared to Darcey and Stacey Silva.

The surgery-loving duo has been very honest about all the work they’ve done, and they look drastically different today — something Shekinah also has in common with the SIiva twins.

A throwback photo of the newly minted reality TV star was posted online, and she looks unrecognizable in the image.

At first, we were doubtful that it was her when a social media user posted a side-by-side of Shekinah today versus how she looked before.

However, there’s no doubt that it is the 41-year-old because her boyfriend Sarper commented on the post, and so did she.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Neither of them denied that it was Shekinah in the snaps, but Sarper gave his girlfriend some love and called her “the prettiest.”

Shekinah looks drastically different in a throwback photo before her cosmetic procedures

In case you were wondering how Shekinah looked before her cosmetic procedures, well, wonder no more.

Instagram page @lakeju69 did a bit of internet sleuthing and found a throwback photo of her looking drastically different than she does today.

Shekinah, who has been a licensed esthetician for the past 23 years, looked younger in the photo, sporting brown hair with blonde highlights. Her nose, lips, eyebrows, and cheeks also appear very different in the current photo.

While 90 Day Fiance fans didn’t have the best things to say about Shekinah’s appearance, it was all love from her boyfriend, Sarper.

“She is the prettiest of my ❤️ …” he commented on the post, as Shekinah responded with a crying and kissing emoji.

Pic credit: @lakeju69/Instagram

90 Day Fiance fans sound off of Shekinah’s before and after photos

It’s not surprising that 90 Day Fiance fans had a lot to say after seeing the throwback photo of Shekinah compared to how she looks today.

“She was prettier before. I don’t know why some women do this to themselves🤦🏻‍♀️,” said one commenter.

“Darcey and Stacey got competition,” added someone else.

One viewer reasoned, “She was lovely before. Sad how some people don’t know how good they look and then they destroy those looks by surgeons.”

Pic credit: @lakeju69/Instagram

Another commenter added, “She looks like those crazy filters with huge lips and eyes!!!! Why do people do this to themselves????”

“She ruined herself! Why are these women brainwashed to do this? So scary!” said someone else.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.